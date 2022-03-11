25 Best Night Creams for Men in 2022

5. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel Get it

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel is an outstanding night cream. Not only will it provide intense hydration overnight, but it is gentle enough to double as an everyday moisturizer. The gel formula provides hydration for the skin and leaves it looking and feeling supple, and the hyaluronic acid attracts moisture and locks it into the skin.

The gel has a non-comedogenic formula that absorbs into the skin quickly, meaning it can be worn during the day but also provides the same nighttime moisturization that a thick cream would. This night cream is dermatologist recommended and clinically proven to hydrate the skin for up to 48 hours.

[$17.72; amazon.com]

