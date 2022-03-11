25 Best Night Creams for Men in 2022

6. Vichy LiftActiv Supreme Night Cream Get it

Vichy LiftActiv Supreme Night Cream is a bestseller in the skincare world. This night cream is formulated with rhamnose and vitamin C to provide your face with 24-hour hydration without leaving it sticky or greasy. The anti-aging properties in this night cream are gentle enough to be used every night, but nevertheless visibly reduce the appearance of wrinkles, boost skin’s firmness and provide a lasting lifting effect.

For best results, be sure to apply Vichy LiftActiv Supreme Night Cream to your face and neck every night.

Vichy LiftActiv Supreme Night Cream is dermatologist- and allergy-tested to ensure it is safe for sensitive skin.

[$50; vichyusa.com]

