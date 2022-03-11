25 Best Night Creams for Men in 2022

8. Hims Anti-Aging Cream Get it

Him’s is a brand dedicated to men’s overall wellness. You can purchase this night cream as a one-time purchase, or you can subscribe to get a jar every month. Him’s Anti-Aging Cream is formulated with a dose of tretinoin, an ingredient that helps your skin produce more collagen and restores your skin’s youthful appearance and buoyant glow.

It’s vital to keep using this night cream on a daily basis to see results. Typically, you won’t see results for three to six months. If you only use it for a few days and then give up, you may notice some red or dry flakes, but this is likely just the tretinoin resurfacing your face. Stick with the treatment, and you’ll be amazed by how fresh your skin looks.

In order to try out Him’s Anti-Aging Cream, you will have to fill out an online questionnaire to build your custom night cream formula.

