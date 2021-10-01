The best rain boots for men typically look more at home on a farm than sleek urban streets or suburbia. But they’re crucial to your wardrobe. It ain’t fun getting caught in a sudden downpour, we know. We dare you to find someone who wouldn’t go completely mad finishing off their day with soggy feet. It’s a different story in the summertime if you’re wearing flip flops or sandals that can dry off in minutes. But as the fall chill sets in and rain clouds linger overhead, leaving home with the best rain boots is paramount when inclement weather is in the forecast.

You could be armed with an umbrella, or wrapped in a weather-resistant trench, but unless you’ve slipped on fully waterproof rain boots, those little piggies are going to cry “wee wee wee” all the way home. The foolproof solution is out there, folks: Just invest in a pair of solid rain boots.

We’re not necessarily advertising your grandpa’s galoshes either. Through the brilliance of innovation, materials that would have otherwise drowned in water can fully repel it when treated and lined (thank you, GORE-TEX!). And with trendy waterproof materials like neoprene showing up more and more in footwear, a massive catalogue of rain-appropriate boots is out there for you to sift through.

There are no more excuses for squeaking down the street in soaked shoes. From hiking boots to leather Chelseas to duck boots, here are the best rain boots for men to keep feet dry in style.

Best Rain Boots for Men to Buy Right Now

1. Sorel Men’s Ankeny II Mid Boot

Brave rainstorms and blizzards with Sorel’s rugged yet streamlined Ankeny II, which has a waterproof leather upper and OutDry membrane that works magic to keep feet dry. The comfy boot also has removable EVA insoles, 100g insulation to keep toes toasty, and rubber soles to grip slick surfaces.

[$155; sorel.com]

2. L.L.Bean X Todd Snyder Waxed Canvas Bean Boots In Olive

Leave it to one of our favorite American menswear designers to reinvent an iconic duck boot so it looks just as much at home on a fashion runway as it does on a slushy sidewalk. Crafted in Brunswick, Maine, Todd Snyder’s limited-edition Bean Boot is available in two versions: a weather-resistant waxed canvas and camo-printed leather. Both have the same grippy rubber chain-tread bottom as the 1912 original.

[$279; toddsnyder.com]

3. Bottega Veneta Puddle Rubber Boots

Justin Bieber, ASAP Ferg, and Lil Yachty have all been spotted rocking Bottega Puddle ankle booties, but if you’re going to splurge on these designer galoshes, go knee-high with a quartet of colorways to choose from. This futuristic boot is made from a single piece of molded biodegradable rubber. It’s lined with cotton, and has a Nappa leather footbed for ultimate underfoot comfort.

[$650; bottegaveneta.com]

4. Muck Boots Originals Pull On Mid

What makes Muck Boots Originals stand out from the rest of the pack? It’s a bouncy, neoprene bootie at its core with a wrap of durable hand-laid rubber for comprehensive waterproofing. Inside is a molded polyurethane footbed topped with BioDEWIX antimicrobial odor and moisture management—a miracle for sweaty feet that struggle to breathe in rubber shoes.

[$120; muckbootcompany.com]

5. Polo Ralph Lauren Oslo Low Waterproof Leather-Suede Boot

Polo’s version of the classic duck boot has several features that lend a more contemporary look, including a patchwork of waxed suede and tumbled leather on the exterior, plus a buckled strap that fastens over rawhide laces. The Oslo is also fortified with a HydroGuard waterproof lining to keep moisture from seeping in.

[$149; ralphlauren.com]

6. UGG Biltmore Waterproof Chelsea Boot

A full-grain leather Chelsea armed with UGG’s proprietary enerG Comfort System insoles? Count us in. The UGG Biltmore doesn’t just offer superb arch-hugging support, but a bunch of all-weather innovations, too, like waterproofed uppers and a pliable White Spider Rubber outsole for ample traction on slippery pavement. These boots are a hit, rain or shine.

[$140; ugg.com]

7. Timberland Men’s Greenstride TBL Originals Ultra Waterproof Boot

Don’t sleep on these Timbs. Though this shoe might not look like it belongs under the rain boot umbrella, TimberDry waterproof lining gets the job done. More than that, this particular boot claims a slew of eco-friendly characteristics. It’s constructed with sustainable leather and lined with ReBOTL fabric made from recycled plastic. It also has a GreenStride comfort sole made using 75 percent natural sugar cane and rubber from trees.

[$170; timberland.com]

8. DANNER Mountain Pass

Yes, sir, a hiking boot can certainly double as a rainboot when it has waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX liners like the Danner Mountain Pass. It looks pretty cool, too, with a sanded top-grain leather that lends a velvety feel and shortened break-in period. A unified platform and low-profile Vibram outsole help contribute to the boot’s out-of-box comfort.

[$370; danner.com]

9. Hunter Men’s Balmoral Field Hybrid Chelsea Boots

Whether you’re stomping through muddy fields or wading through flooded urban intersections, Hunter’s new Balmoral Hybrid Chelsea fits the brief. The chunky silhouette is a welcome revamp to the standard frame. The handcrafted style also has a flexible neoprene backing and shock-absorbing sole for enhanced comfort. It also has a subtle kick-spur for frustration-free removal off your feet.

[$230; hunterboots.com]

10. Jil Sander Black Neoprene Rain Chelsea Boots

Chunky is in, guys. And with Jil Sander’s waterproof Chelsea, you’re certain to be noticed even through sheets of pouring rain. The buff leather boot hugs the lower calf with a snug neoprene collar, giving ample clearance to shield from inclement water.

[$1,090; ssense.com]

