GilletteLabs Heated Razor Get It

Maybe it’s a shock to start this roster with a $200 razor. But hear us out: GilletteLabs sought to mimic the timeless barbershop tradition of the hot-towel shave, and they have succeeded handsomely with this heated razor. The heated bar on the razor’s head keeps pores open as you shave, while simultaneously heating your mug and warming your spirits. This is lavish, yes, but it makes your shaving regimen quite enjoyable, and even forces you to slow down and appreciate the experience.

[$200; gillette.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!