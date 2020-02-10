Harry’s Truman Razor Set Get It

Ever since it leapt ahead in the subscription-shaving game, Harry’s has been the brand to watch. For just $15, you can get your starter Truman kit—the foundational razor with its weighted, rubber-grip razor and those German-engineered 5-blade cartridges (with the ability to receive replacement blades routinely by mail). Plus, the brand is constantly partnering with others to issue limited-release colors and designs. If you don’t fancy the orange, blue, or green standard picks (though they’re all sharp, in our opinion), just wait a month or two and you might score something one-off and fabulous.

[$15; harrys.com]

