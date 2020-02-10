HeadBlade Moto Head-shaving Razor Get It

Godspeed to anyone who wants to shave his head with a standard-fare razor or safety blade. You should use something ergo-friendly, and designed for the spherical task, rather than the same device you use on the contours of your cheek and jaw. HeadBlade is exactly that, and in turn, it always works exceptionally for your face and body, too. It expedites the process—not that you need to go fast, but it certainly spares you from taking 20 minutes too long on the rear of your head. And at $12, there’s no reason you shouldn’t say yes. (Though the limited-edition, $75 gold-plated and polished GoldFinger Moto is a worthy gift to any bald man in your life.)

[$12; headblade.com]

