Parker Semi-Slant Safety Razor Get It

By angling and slanting its safety-blade razor heads, Parker guarantees a safe, smooth shave. They’re double-edge razors with less blade exposure, thus less worry for wear on your precious skin. A little pressure goes a long way with these chrome-finished, brass-framed baddies.

[$30; supersafetyrazors.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!