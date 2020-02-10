Philips Norelco electric shaver + trimmer + detailer Get It

Makers of some of the best beard and body trimmers around, Philips Norelco also leads shaving innovation with this hybrid shaver + trimmer + detailer. You can get a close shave (not all the way to the skin, which some guys prefer; it’s a barely-there scruff), as well as the ease of cleaning up your cheek lines, neckline, and even your body hair. The device is rechargeable and shaves wet or dry, if you prefer an in-shower cleanup.

[$35; philips.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!