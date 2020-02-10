Supply Single-edge Safety Razor Get It

Supply recently went head to head with the Sharks of Shark Tank and found themselves with a deal: Their single-blade, perfectly weighted razors take the guesswork out of safety-razor shaving. Like any other safety razors, they are ideal for anyone who is prone to bumps and ingrown hairs, or who has too-sensitive skin for a five-blade pass. However, because of their perfect and customizable design (with three options for blade exposure, as well as a fast-loading head), they also make safety-blade shaving easier and far less daunting for the rest of us.

[$75; supply.co]

