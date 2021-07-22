Nobody likes having acne. Nobody likes a sunburn. And nobody likes prematurely aging their skin. For all of these reasons, you’ve arrived here today at the best sunscreens for acne-prone skin.

We get it: If your skin is prone to breakouts, you’d rather not aggravate nor encourage the situation. But you need to shield your skin from the sun’s skin-mutating UV rays—ideally every day, since gradual sun damage can sneak up on you, even without a burn.

There are two solutions for your pursuit of the best sunscreen for acne-prone skin: a face sunscreen or a moisturizer with SPF—both in oil-free formulas.

The Benefits of a Face Sunscreen

You have a separate cleanser and moisturizer for your face than what you use on the rest of your body, right? (Right…?) The same goes for sunscreen. You don’t want to use a bargain-buy spray or greasy lotion on your face. Instead, you want to gun for sunscreens for acne-prone skin formulated for more sensitive areas. Many are oil free and have non-comedogenic formulas (read: won’t clog pores); they also tend to be void of fragrances.

Some facial sunscreens add soothing or nourishing ingredients that teeter into facial moisturizer territory, but typically you’ll wear them on top of your (non-SPF) daily moisturizer. Beyond the oil- and fragrance-free options, you can choose between mineral and chemical sunscreens fairly interchangeably (though mineral is always the agreed-upon choice since it sits atop your skin as opposed to being absorbed in). If you want to follow your dermatologist’s best wishes, you’ll also choose something with SPF 30+ (folks with fair skin should opt for 50+). Truth be told, if you’re not going to be diligent enough to reapply sunscreen every two hours (who is?), go for a higher SPF.