30 Best Shampoos to Buy for Every Hair Type in 2023

Building a solid hair care routine and achieving your 2023 hair goals starts with a good, salon-quality shampoo. Because when you have this hair essential down pat, you really don’t need to mess with loads of other styling products or treatments—your hair will look and feel that good.

The years of buying random shampoo bottles at your local drugstore are over. 2023 is the year we get more serious about what ingredients go into our shampoo and the benefits we get out of it. A good—wait, no great shampoo will target your specific hair concerns (like dryness or frizz) and tailor to your hair texture and type.

So don’t step into another shower dreading to use a shampoo that doesn’t work for your hair. Below we’ve gathered 30 of the best shampoos for 2022. In our list, you’ll find the best of the best shampoo formulas and ingredients that have proven time and time again to give results. Because that’s really what it’s all about.

Our best shampoo pick for 2023 comes from Blu Atlas. Their 99% naturally-sourced shampoo is produced using the best of science and plant alchemy to create a nourishing lather that gently cleanses strands and prevents oil buildup. Superstar ingredients like jojoba protein form a hygroscopic film over strands, locking in moisture for repair and conditioning.

Mild coconut-derived surfactants gently cleanse and create a creamy foam, while aloe vera leaf juice moisturizes and supplies the hair and scalp with protective antioxidants. So if you want a shampoo that moisturizes and strengthens hair in addition to cleansing away dirt and oil, this is the shampoo for you.

2. Kevin Murphy HYDRATE-ME.WASH

As one of Australia’s most sought-after hairstylists, it would be a shame not to mention at least one item from Kevin Murphy’s line of salon-quality hair products. The beloved HYDRATE-ME.WASH is for dehydrated strands craving a long-lasting hit of hydration.

To quench parched hair, the formula is infused with Kakadu plum, an all-natural, highly concentrated form of vitamin C that packs hair with beneficial antioxidants. Shea butter nourishes dry strands by locking in moisture and wards off environmental hair stressors. Evening primrose oil hydrates and softens by drawing in water and supplying hair with nourishing omega-6 fatty acids.

3. Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Cherished by hairstylists and hair care enthusiasts alike is Olaplex’s No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo. As one of the best shampoos on the market, the universal formula works for all hair types from straight to tightly coiled, repairing past damage and protecting from future harm in just a one minute lather. The sulfate-free formula doesn’t dry hair or irritate the scalp.

Instead, relying on fruit extracts and nourishing oils like Abyssinian seed oil that hydrates hair with omega fatty acids, noni juice that conditions the scalp and clears away buildup, and avocado oil that strengthens the hair shaft and prevents breakage.

4. R+Co Bleu De Luxe Reparative Shampoo

Restorative hair care is a necessary step for those dealing with fragile, damaged, or unruly tresses. Creating a daily shampoo experience that addresses hair concerns like weakness, texture, and shine, R+Co Bleu created their De Luxe Reparative Shampoo. This hair wash gently cleanses dirt, oil, and buildup while improving hair elasticity, shine, and strength.

Natural plant extracts like blood orange and primrose protect and soften hair, while tananu and maracuja oils nourish strands, strengthen fragile hair, and seal cuticles for a smoother texture. Beloved hair ingredient argan oil also makes an appearance in this reparative shampoo to hydrate and boost shine.

5. Aveda Invati Advanced Exfoliating Shampoo Light

Exfoliating shampoo might be the hair care product you didn’t know you needed. Enter Aveda’s Invati Advanced Exfoliating Shampoo Light. The lightweight formula is ideal for fine, fragile hair that struggles with breakage and hair loss or even those with normal hair that tends to get oily quickly. Aveda is known for its naturally derived formulas, and this sulfate-free shampoo is no different.

The lightweight shampoo gently exfoliates and purifies the scalp with wintergreen-derived salicylic acid and invigorating Ayurvedic herbs like ginseng and turmeric. Even though the formula is free of sulfates, it still creates a rich lather thanks to micellar cleansers and coconut-derived surfactants.

6. Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo

It’s a common misconception to think conditioner does all your moisturizing for you because those with dry or damaged hair need all the moisture they can get. Briogeo’s Don’t Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo is suitable for all hair types, lengths, and thickness levels that want to nourish their hair now and prevent future damage.

Hair-healthy ingredients like B vitamins help restore nourishment to hair and scalp, so your locks have all the nutrients it needs to grow healthy and strong. Additional ingredients like algae extract supply hair and scalp with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, while fatty acid-rich rosehip oil tames frizz and hydrates strands.

7. Verb Ghost Shampoo

Hair that quickly becomes flat, limp, or oily needs a shampoo that gently cleanses without weighing it down. Verb’s Ghost Shampoo is formulated in a lightweight lotion consistency that cleans hair and scalp without sulfates or parabens. The weightless formula packs a punch with nutrient-dense moringa seed oil that effortlessly moisturizes, smooths, and detangles hair.

Quinoa protein strengthens strands, promotes hair growth, and prevents breakage, while sunflower seed extract shields against UV damage, dryness, and color fading. The formula works for most hair types and textures but is especially useful for those who want to tame frizz, combat thinning, add natural volume, and keep their color from fading.

8. Ouai Detox Shampoo

Your taste buds might not like apple cider vinegar, but your hair sure will. As one of the best shampoos on our list, Ouai’s Detox Shampoo clarifies hair and scalp with natural apple cider vinegar, which is known for its hair benefits like increasing shine and removing scalp buildup, flakes, and product residue.

Additional ingredients like keratin soften hair and reduce frizz, while chelating agents remove impurities and hard water deposits. This detoxifying shampoo works for all hair types and textures but is really fantastic at treating an oily scalp.

9. Prose Custom Shampoo Formula

Upgrade your hair care game with a personalized shampoo formula by Prose. It shouldn’t be a surprise that everyone’s hair and scalp are different, so having a shampoo that addresses your specific hair care needs and goals just makes sense.

All you have to do is take Prose’s short survey (so they can get to know your hair) and unlock a sulfate-free formula loaded with good hair gains. Think biotin for hair strength and green tea water for a burst of antioxidants.

10. Rahua Color Full Shampoo

Color-treated hair needs a shampoo that won’t strip, damage, or alter the color you just spent all day in the salon for. This unique color-preserving formula by Rahua works for all shades and levels of color-treated hair, from bright blonds and silvery greys to bright colors and chunky highlights. Using only plant-based ingredients like fortifying Amazonian rahua oil, nutrient-dense morete, and lilac clay that cuts down on hair brassiness, this all-natural shampoo keeps color enhanced and hair healthy.

11. Act+Acre Cold Processed Hair Cleanse

Sort of like a juice cleanse for your hair—there’s Act+Acre’s Cold Processed Hair Cleanse. This innovative shampoo is free of sulfates, silicones, parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances, making it safe for anyone who wants an effective clean and balanced scalp.

With a plant-based formula, Act+Acre relies on ingredients like apple amino acids to cleanse hair and scalp, baobab oil to support a healthy scalp microbiome, and ylang ylang oil for ultimate balance.

12. Typology Volumizing Shampoo

A little more volume never hurt nobody. A volumizing shampoo, like this one from Typology, is essential for those with fine, limp hair since it adds volume and won’t weigh down those delicate strands. Their Volumizing Shampoo is formulated with natural actives that strengthen and coat the hair fiber for added volume and density.

Key ingredients include almond protein, whose high protein content smooths the hair cuticle and provides a protective film to fortify hair strands. Biotin improves hair texture and elasticity, while Panthenol moisturizes and ensures hair is more flexible and resilient. Rosemary and Scots pine essential oil give the shampoo an energizing, aromatic scent that also happens to be great for scalp health.

13. R+Co TELEVISION Perfect Hair Shampoo

Perfect hair? Sign us up! R+Co’s Television Perfect Hair Shampoo gives locks all the things you could possibly want in a shampoo: body, shine, strength, softness, and smoothing. The formula relies on key ingredients like juniper berry, glycerin, and babassu seed oil to transform tired tresses into perfect-looking hair. Juniper berry extract removes impurities and adds light moisture.

Glycerin ensures hair maintains its ideal moisture balance, and babassu seed oil restores and deep conditions hair and scalp. So whether you work onscreen or off, prepare to get loads of comments on how perfect your hair looks.

14. Playa Every Day Shampoo

If you prefer to wash your hair on an everyday or every other day basis, then choosing a gentle, naturally-derived shampoo is a must. Playa’s Every Day Shampoo uses coconut-derived surfactants to give hair and scalp a gentle, effective clean that doesn’t strip strands of their protective natural oils.

Suitable for all hair types and textures, this vegan shampoo hydrates and softens hair with coconut water. Sugar beet extract adds volume and promotes hair growth, while aloe vera enzymes balance hair’s pH and lock in moisture. The result is a shampoo mild enough for daily use or whenever your hair needs a good washing.

15. Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo

For a shampoo that’s as bold and boujee as you are, there’s Oribe’s Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo. To smooth and strengthen hair, this nourishing shampoo is formulated with fortifying ingredients like amino acids and biotin, which strengthen hair cuticles from the inside out.

The formula is enlivened with moisturizing ingredients like argan oil and maracuja oil, which replenish moisture and give hair a healthy shine. This shampoo is also formulated with bromelain, a natural plant enzyme that gently exfoliates and boosts scalp circulation for balance and hair growth. The formula is also safe for color- or keratin-treated hair.

16. SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Shampoo

The best shampoo isn’t always the most expensive. Enter this next pick. SheaMoisture’s Intensive Hydration Shampoo is formulated for those with type 4 hair, as its sulfate-free formula gently cleanses while moisturizing ingredients give curly, coily hair the deep conditioning its needs. Key ingredients in this intense moisturizing shampoo include organic shea butter and baobab oil that soften and condition hair.

As a humectant, Manuka honey draws hydration into the hair while mafura oil locks in that moisture and promotes healthy hair. Natural fig extract adds a boost of antioxidant vitamin C, so hair stays protected and vibrant from wash to wash.

17. Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo

Hydration is essential for hair health, so make it a priority with Moroccanoil’s Hydrating Shampoo. This rich lathering formula is ideal for daily or frequent washes since it moisturizes and protects hairs with thirst-quenching ingredients.

Argan oil restores hair elasticity, smoothness, and manageability, while nutrient-rich red algae extract seals cuticles to ward off dryness. Antioxidant vitamin A fights free radicals and defends the hair against signs of aging (because, yes, hair ages too).

18. Aromatica Rosemary Scalp Scaling Shampoo

If scalp care is one of your primary hair concerns, don’t sleep on this Scalp Scaling Shampoo by Aromatica. Rosemary essential oil (the star of this shampoo show) is known for its anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties that treat and prevent dandruff, dryness, and itchiness. Rosemary essential oil also stimulates blood circulation in the scalp, which can help prevent hair loss and even premature graying.

This 98% naturally derived shampoo gives hair and scalp a potent dose of rosemary along with salicylic acid, which removes excess oil and skin cell buildup on the scalp. The vegan, sulfate-free gel formula is also safe for men and women’s daily use.

19. Living Proof Restore Shampoo

Revive damaged hair with this restorative shampoo by Living Proof. The sulfate- and silicone-free formula is designed to make dry, damaged hair look and feel healthier and more robust.

To target dryness and breakage, a Patented Healthy Hair Molecule repels dirt and oil to keep hair cleaner for longer while also protecting dry, damaged cuticles from future damage. The shampoo adds moisture without weighing down tresses, so all hair types and textures can experience its restorative magic.

20. Le Labo Basil Shampoo

The ritual of shampooing becomes a whole lot more enjoyable when scent is involved. Le Labo (known for their curated, creative fragrances) embraces the cleanliness of basil in the plant-based shampoo.

The formula itself is thick and deeply nourishing, thanks to ingredients like macadamia oil and other botanicals that add immediate softness and moisture to hair. Other hair-healthy ingredients like rosemary leaf and rice extract strengthen hair and scalp and promote future hair growth.

21. VIORI Rice Water Shampoo Bars

Rice water became a massive hair trend in 2021, and its reign continues well into 2022. The hair benefits of rice water are plentiful, with some of the most notable being smoother hair, more shine, detangling, as well as hair growth and strengthening. So if you’re looking to see what all the hype is about, a great place to start is with VIORI’s Rice Water Shampoo Bars.

With another 2,000 positive ratings on Amazon, this 100% vegan and plastic-free shampoo bar cleanses and repairs hair with shea butter, aloe vera, bamboo, and (of course) rice protein and oil. One of these eco-friendly shampoo bars is equivalent to three 10-ounce shampoo bottles, so you’re saving money and the planet one wash at a time.

22. Pureology Hydrate Shampoo

This cult-classic shampoo by Pureology has been a best-seller for years, and we totally get what all the hype is about. Free of sulfates and harsh ingredients, this creamy shampoo works best to hydrate normal to thick hair and address hair concerns like dryness, shine, and color protection.

Ingredients like jojoba oil moisturize strands, green tea adds antioxidants and is anti-inflammatory, and sage oil supports healthy hair follicles.

To protect color-treated hair, the formula also has a patented complex that includes ingredients like vitamin E and UV filters that ensure your color stays fresh. Its gentle aromatic scent of lavender, bergamot, and patchouli also makes you feel like you just got your hair done at the salon, which is a much-appreciated bonus.

23. Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hydrating Shampoo

Healthy hair stems from healthy roots, which is why we love Fable & Mane’s HoliRoots Hydrating Shampoo. Formulated with Ayurvedic knowledge and beloved extracts, the gentle formula is great for all hair types and textures who want to target scalp health, combat dryness, and stop hair thinning in its tracks.

Key botanicals include gotu kola (also known as tiger herb), a rich source of hair-healthy nutrients that can help increase hair length and stimulate new hair growth. Treasured ingredients coconut and aloe vera smooth, soothe, and add much-needed shine. Neem leaf extract balances the scalp and stimulates blood circulation, while anti-inflammatory turmeric root extract assists in hair growth.

24. JVN Nurture Hydrating Shampoo

Say bye-bye to frizz with JVN’s Hydrating Shampoo. In clinical studies, 56-percent of users saw less frizz after one use, while 100-percent felt like hair was softer, smoother, and more hydrated after three weeks. The results come from the shampoo’s thick, rich formula that gently cleanses hair and scalp while reducing frizz, smoothing strands, and adding shine. Notable ingredients include aloe vera leaf juice (a rich hydrator),

Panthenol (to restore shine and luster), and hemisqualane (that strengthens and reduces damage). All hair types will love the instant effects of Nurture, but it’s especially fantastic for hair that’s overcome by dryness and frizz.

25. Malin+Goetz Peppermint Shampoo

This best-selling shampoo by Malin+Goetz is cherished for its invigorating scent and gentle clean. Peppermint extract alongside amino acid-based cleansing agents give hair and scalp an effective clean without drying or over stripping.

In addition to smelling oh-so-fresh, peppermint extract will also bring blood and oxygen to the scalp to stimulate hair growth. And since this shampoo formula is free of harsh chemicals, it’s safe for daily use.

26. PATTERN Hydration Shampoo

For wavy, curly, and coily hair types that want to enhance their natural texture, there’s Pattern’s Hydration Shampoo. The moisture-rich formulate lathers to cleanse hair and scalp without stripping strands of its natural moisturizing factors.

Forget about the harsh shampoos you’ve tried before that left your curls feeling dry and dull and shower them in hydrating ingredients like aloe vera, biotin, and jojoba oil for your bounciest, most defined curls yet. The scent of this shampoo is light, clean, and inoffensive, so anyone can enjoy the benefits of better curls in 2022.

27. Maapilim Shampoo

Finding a shampoo that’s universally loveable is hard but not impossible. Maapilim’s Shampoo is one that all hair types, genders, and ages will enjoy using. In part because it gently cleanses without stripping hair or scalp, but also because it’s free of SLS, parabens, and alcohol.

This sea-inspired shampoo contains hair-strengthening vitamin E, fortifying argan oil, and natural essential oils (like spearmint) that hydrate and calm inflammation. This shampoo pick is pleasantly scented with verbena, spearmint, and vetiver, so your hair can smell like a Mediterranean vacation any day of the week.

28. 100% Pure Burdock & Neem Healthy Scalp Shampoo

Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. In this vegan, all-natural shampoo by 100% Pure, star ingredients burdock root and neem extract soothe an itchy, flaking scalp and gently wash away dirt, oil, and product buildup.

In a formula that’s free from fillers and full of plant-based goodness, you’ll also find ingredients like aloe vera leaf juice (to soothe and condition), kelp extract (to support proper hydration levels), French sea salt (to keep dandruff in check), and Japanese honeysuckle (to improve dryness) that make hair happy and healthy. Not to mention, all hair types can enjoy the wonders of this shampoo and the benefits of a clean scalp.

29. SEEN Skin-Caring Shampoo

Our scalps tend to get the cold shoulder when it comes to skincare, but the truth is that the skin on our head is (well) skin, and it should be treated with gentle, clinically proven dermatologist-recommended ingredients. That’s why SEEN created their Skin-Caring Shampoo. Perfect for all hair types, this fragrance-free formula gently cleanses with mild surfactants while skin- and hair-friendly ingredients do their thing.

Hemisqualane reduces frizz and smooths strands, while bisabolol soothes skin. Plant-derived squalane oil improves hair elasticity and prevents moisture loss, ceratonia siliqua sourced from carob trees strengthens and increases hair resistance, and moringa oleifera combats pollution and UV rays. These non-comedogenic hair care products are perfect for those with moderate to mild face and body acne since the formulas are dermatologist-designed and non-irritating.

30. Philip B. Peppermint Avocado Shampoo

This lightweight shampoo by Philip B. blends the conditioning benefits of avocado with the stimulating effects of peppermint to create an aromatic shampoo that moisturizes without weighing your hair down.

Avocado oil nourishes strands with its vitamin, mineral, and fatty acid composition, and peppermint oil soothes dryness, irritation and increases circulation for longer, stronger hair.

The formula is brimming with additional hair-boosting ingredients like soy protein (to strengthen and improve texture), sesame seed oil (to moisturize and reduce dandruff), ginkgo biloba leaf extract (to treat inflammation), and black walnut leaf extract (to nourish the scalp) for a shower experience that is like no other.

What is the purpose of shampoo?

Shampoo is essential for any person’s hair care routine. Even if you are bald or have really thin, short hair, shampoo is vital for removing dirt, oil, and buildup on the surface of the hair and on the scalp. So, in essence, everyone needs to use shampoo to clean hair and scalp.

Should I use a sulfate-free shampoo?

Sulfates are ingredients in a shampoo that create a lathering experience. They’re also (more importantly) surfactants responsible for cleansing away dirt, oil, and buildup on the hair and scalp. And while they’re not totally bad ingredients, they do have a tendency to strip hair of its natural moisturizing oils, leading to issues like dryness, irritation, and brittleness.

Some of the most notable sulfates found in shampoos and other beauty products like body washes are sodium lauryl sulfate, sodium laureth sulfate, and ammonium laureth sulfate. While they might sound similar, each sulfate varies in intensity. For example, sodium laureth sulfate is traditionally milder and less irritating than its lauryl sulfate counterpart.

When wondering whether to choose a shampoo with or without sulfates, the choice ultimately comes down to preference. Most people can benefit from a sulfate-free cleanser, especially if you want to experience the gentler coconut or amino acid-based surfactants taking over the hair care market. People with dry, color-treated, frizzy hair or hair that’s prone to breakage should consider going sulfate-free to preserve hair’s color and moisture content.

