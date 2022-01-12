20 Best Shampoos for Men With Thinning Hair

This article was produced in partnership with Blu Atlas

Men’s hair loss and thinning can happen to any guy at any time in their life, with diet, lifestyle, and genetics playing a huge role in whether or not hair thins and your hairline recedes. Luckily, good shampoos for thinning hair will work to nourish strands and scalp, so you have a healthier environment for hair growth, are less likely to experience shedding, and can see instant improvements in hair volume and fullness.

The best shampoos for thinning hair for men use gentle cleansing agents (nothing too stripping) to clear away dirt, oil, flakes, and other impurities on the roots and scalp. They’ll also contain innovative formulas with ancient herbs, well-researched hair nutrients, or a mixture of both to provide you and your locks with short and long term results. To help you sort through the bunch, we’ve gathered our twenty best shampoos for men with thin or thinning hair.

Strong hair and a healthy scalp are two major components that help stave off men’s hair loss. In this all-natural shampoo by Blu Atlas, you’ll find potent botanicals and plant extracts that help strengthen hair and prevent oil buildup on hair and scalp.

Aloe vera leaf juice provides the scalp with necessary nutrients like vitamins A, C, and E; it also hydrates and calms so your scalp is prepped and primed for healthy hair growth. Other star ingredients include jojoba protein, which locks in moisture, conditions, and repairs damaged hair. Use this clean, dermatologically-tested shampoo as often as needed for hair that’s less prone to breakage, damage, and shedding.

2. Hims Hair Thickening Shampoo

To combat thinning hair, you need to reach for ingredients proven to thicken hair and prevent hair loss. Known as “the thick fix,” Hims Hair Thickening Shampoo uses saw palmetto as its primary hair loss treatment. Saw palmetto is an herb shown to inhibit the effects of DHT, an androgen hormone associated with male pattern baldness and hair loss. DHT blocking shampoos like this use ingredients to block the effects of DHT on the scalp, so the hormone is less likely to shrink hair follicles and cause hair loss.

This thickening shampoo instantly volumizes and thickens hair with consistent use. Hims also offers other FDA-approved hair loss treatments that you can pair alongside your thickening shampoo for extra support.

3. Sachajuan Thickening Shampoo

For thinning hair that needs some extra body, there’s Sachajuan’s Thickening Shampoo. This shampoo for men with thinning hair uses ocean silk technology to nourish, detangle, and give hair some much-needed volume. Ocean-derived ingredients like hydrolyzed rhodophycea extract (aka red algae) fortify hair with its abundance of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that inhibit damaging free radicals and strengthen hair with its peptides, fatty acids, and protein builders.

4. Leonor Greyl Bain Volumateur Aux Algues

Fight back against thinning hair with this volumizing and detangling shampoo from Leonor Greyl. The concentrated formula is filled with vitamin-rich seaweed extracts that fortify, detangle, and condition hair. Whole wheat proteins protect and strengthen hair for less fallout.

The formula is also rich in various plant extracts like spirulina, which strengthens hair and boosts shine, and sea grape, which contains over 40 micro and macro elements that support and improve hair’s structure. This volumizing shampoo is great for men of all hair types and lengths but is especially great for guys with long, limp hair who need hair strength and volume.

5. R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo

Biotin is another ingredient you want to look out for in a men’s anti-thinning shampoo. In topical treatments like this shampoo from R+Co, biotin (also known as vitamin B7) binds to each hair strand to give immediate fullness and a protective coating that improves the keratin infrastructure of hair, increasing hair strength and minimizing breakage.

This thickening formula also includes ingredients like pro-vitamin B5, which penetrates the hair to give immediate, intense hydration; saw palmetto berry extract that provides hair body and fullness; loquat fruit extract that improves hair health with vital nutrients, vitamins, and minerals; and coconut oil which conditions hair and scalp for a healthier head of hair.

6. Davines Energizing Shampoo

Davines’ shampoo for thinning hair prioritizes the health and wellbeing of the scalp since that’s where hair health and growth begins. This shampoo for men with thinning hair uses gentle, energizing cleansers to nourish and balance the scalp. At the same time, invigorating ingredients work to stimulate new growth and strengthen weak hair to prevent future hair loss and damage.

Natural ingredients like caffeine provide the hair and scalp with anti-inflammatory, antioxidant benefits while stimulating healthy circulation and hair growth. Invigorating plant extracts like peppermint refresh the scalp, boost blood and oxygen flow, and deliver hair-healthy nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and anti-inflammatory compounds. Eucalyptus oil stimulates hair follicles and creates a healthy scalp environment for future hair growth. These extracts also have a minty fresh scent which is just the cherry on top of this anti-hair-loss shampoo.

7. Keeps Thickening Shampoo

Keeps is a men’s hair care brand with the mission of treating men’s hair loss and thinning with powerful, scientifically-backed formulas. Their products have been developed with some of the world’s leading hair loss doctors, so you can trust that every ingredient in the bottle is there for a reason. In their Thickening Shampoo formula, hair-healthy ingredients like biotin reinforce healthy hair structure, caffeine provides antioxidant protection and stimulates hair follicles, green tea improves hair quality, and saw palmetto naturally blocks DHT.

Keeps works on a subscription-based system, so one bottle will last you three months before you get your next. You can also bundle the shampoo with their Thickening Conditioner for a well-rounded routine that promotes hair strength and growth.

8. Aveda Pure Abundance Volumizing Shampoo

If you want a full head of healthy hair, you’ll want a shampoo with abundance in mind. Aveda’s Pure Abundance Volumizing Shampoo gives your hair instant body and volume with natural ingredients like kaolin clay and acacia gum. So you don’t have to wait months or years for your hair to look fuller; you can start with just one shower. Kaolin clay improves blood flow for a healthy scalp and fuller-looking locks, while acacia gum fills out your hairline. The formula also uses hair-healthy ingredients like aloe vera leaf juice and hydrolyzed wheat starch that hydrate and strengthen hair strands.

9. 100% Pure Kelp and Mint Volumizing Shampoo

For fine, thinning hair that lacks volume and fullness, opt for a shampoo that deeply cleans while transforming limp locks into a full head of hair. 100% Pure uses nutrient-rich ingredients in all of their formulas. This one focuses on kelp and mint extracts to give hair bounce, shine, and invigorate the scalp to aid in hair growth.

Every ingredient in this formula is 100% natural and plant-derived, so you can feel confident knowing that you don’t have to sacrifice ingredient quality for hair growth results. Alongside kelp and mint extracts, you’ll find burdock root that supplies hair with the necessary protein-building amino acids for hair growth, nettle leaf extracts to combat hair loss and aid in hair regrowth, and neem that conditions hair and stimulates the hair follicle.

10. Bumble and bumble Full Potential Hair Preserving Shampoo

Unlock your hair’s full potential with this exfoliating shampoo by Bumble and bumble. The gently exfoliating formula removes scalp buildup that can cause a less than ideal environment for hair growth and fullness. This shampoo is also fortifying, meaning that it helps to strengthen strands and reduce hair loss caused by breakage. Seriously. One research study showed that 46% of users saw a reduction in hair loss over the course of four weeks. Noteworthy hair-healthy ingredients include caffeine for scalp stimulation, rosemary leaf extract for its fatty acids and antioxidants, and Centella asiatica for nourishing the hair follicles and providing proper nutrient flow to the scalp.

11. JVN Embody Daily Volumizing Shampoo

Thinning hair needs a lot more volume in its life. Restore thinning hair with this daily volumizing shampoo by JVN. This vegan, silicone-free, sulfate-free, color-safe shampoo has been shown in clinical trials to reduce hair breakage by 51% and improve hair density by 9% after just one use. 93% of consumers also reported seeing less hair fallout and having thicker-feeling hair after three continuous weeks of daily use.

With its gentle gel formula, this thickening and volumizing shampoo effectively cleanses hair and scalp without over-drying, so your hair looks and feels fuller. Because it’s so gentle, it can be used on all hair types. And because it’s so thickening, it’s really great for fine, thinning, flat hair.

12. Aveda Invati Men Nourishing Exfoliating Shampoo

Created specifically for men with thinning hair, this nourishing and exfoliating shampoo by Aveda uses natural ingredients like wintergreen-derived salicylic acid to remove oil and buildup. The formula contains other hair-healthy ingredients like turmeric root extract, Panax ginseng root extract, glycerin, and caffeine to invigorate the scalp, stimulate hair growth, and strengthen thinning hair. In combination with Aveda’s Scalp Revitalizer, four out of five men said their hair looked thicker and felt strong after just twelve weeks.

13. Philip B Peppermint Avocado Shampoo

While peppermint is probably not something you want on your avocado toast, this unique plant combo is certainly one you want to experience in your shampoo. As one of Philip B.’s best-loved products, their Peppermint Avocado Shampoo effectively cleanses scalp and hair for healthier, shinier, bouncier tresses.

Peppermint oil, as well as sixteen other plant extracts (like rosemary extract and Panax Ginseng root), stimulate the scalp and circulate blood, oxygen, and other nutrients necessary for healthy hair growth. This shampoo also includes moisturizing and strengthening ingredients like avocado oil, hydrolyzed soy protein, sesame seed oil, and jojoba oil for hair that’s conditioned and less prone to damage.

14. Brickell Men’s Daily Strengthening Shampoo

Strengthen thin hair and prevent hair loss with this Daily Strengthening Shampoo by Brickell. This shampoo is designed for men with thinning hair who want a head of hair that’s fuller, shinier, and healthier overall. Gentle natural cleansing agents wash away oil, dirt, flakes, and buildup for an ideal hair growing environment.

Natural ingredients like hydrolyzed wheat protein increase hair strand thickness and strengthen hair; amino acids increase volume and give hair a healthy shine; vitamin E promotes hair growth and minimizes hair loss; peppermint and tea tree oils invigorate the scalp and reduce irritation. This daily men’s shampoo is perfect for all hair types.

15. PURA D’OR Professional Grade Shampoo

This professional-grade shampoo by PURA D’OR contains twice the amount of concentrated active ingredients than other shampoos, so men are more likely to see results. This shampoo targets hair thinning with nourishing ingredients that care for roots and tips. Biotin helps to stimulate the scalp, provide the hair with strengthening nutrients and add instant fullness. Argan oil adds moisture and makes hair more resilient and less prone to breakage. Red Korean seaweed hydrates and strengthens hair. While saw palmetto, He Shou Wu, nettle leaf extract, amla oil, and other plant extracts and exotic herbs reduce hair shedding for fuller, thicker hair.

16. Briogeo Ginseng + Biotin Volumizing Shampoo

Thin hair and volumizing shampoo go together like peanut butter and jelly. So if you’re looking to give your fine, thinning hair an instant lift, this shampoo might be the one for you. Briogeo’s Ginseng + Biotin Volumizing Shampoo uses natural ingredients in its silicone-, paraben-, and sulfate-free formula to give hair fullness that will last for longer than just one wash. Ingredients like ginseng stimulate blood flow to encourage hair growth, biotin adds thickness and volume, vitamin B5 gives hair deep moisture and a volumized structure, and maltodextrin separates each strand for enhanced body and fullness.

17. Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo

As one of Paul Mitchell’s best-selling hair products, this tea tree shampoo is a must-try for men with thinning hair. This thickening shampoo uses gentle cleansers to clean and prep the scalp for healthy hair growth, while plant extracts work to prevent thinning and increase hair volume and thickness.

Clover flower extract slows down the process of hair follicle shrinking. Botanicals like kakadu plum, pea peptides, turmeric, and ginseng expand the hair follicles and strengthen the hair shaft to increase hair density and minimize breakage. And star ingredient tea tree leaf oil is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory, creating a healthy environment for hair growth to occur.

18. Hawthorne Thickening Shampoo

Men with thinning hair need natural, plant-based ingredients that will work to strengthen damaged hair and combat thinning. Enter: Hawthorne’s Thickening Shampoo. This minty shampoo is refreshing and invigorating. Plus, it’s packed with hair-healthy nutrients that fight men’s hair loss and thinning.

Rice protein increases your hair’s moisture content, making each strand stronger and more flexible. Aloe vera calms and moisturizes the scalp for an environment that promotes hair growth and fullness. Vitamin E stimulates hair growth and nourishes strands. Pro-vitamin B5 strengthens, softens, and volumizes for thicker, healthier-looking hair.

19. GO247 Mint Thickening Shampoo

This thickening shampoo for men focuses on creating a healthy environment for future hair growth. Key ingredients include peppermint oil which stimulates the scalp and hair follicles, thickens hair, calms inflammation, and balances oil production; menthol, which increases blood flow to the scalp for potential hair growth; and honey which soothes inflammation, moisturizes dry strands, and aids in cell rejuvenation.

20. Pete & Pedro VOLUME Volumizing and Thickening Biotin Shampoo

Men experiencing hair loss and thinning need a shampoo that instantly volumizes and works on the long-term game, strengthening and thickening hair with continued use. In this volumizing and thickening shampoo by Pete & Pedro, you’ll experience stronger hair strands and a more fortified scalp that provides a healthy base for your future head of hair—aka you’ll be less prone to hair loss and thinning in the long run.

Biotin and rice protein work as this shampoo’s main bodybuilders, strengthening fine, thinning hair, and adding plenty of volume. VOLUME also has a sweet green apple scent that customers agree makes your hair smell incredible. This formula can work on all hair types, but it’s best for men with fine or thinning hair.

Best Natural Ingredients to Look for in Thinning Hair Shampoo

Biotin

In the body, biotin (also known as vitamin B7) supports cellular metabolism. When taken orally through diet and supplements, biotin can help nails, skin, and hair become more resilient. In shampoos and other hair care treatments, biotin coats each hair strand to give instant fullness and fortified strength, making hair less likely to breakage, damage, and fall out.

Saw Palmetto

Saw palmetto is a botanical (sourced from the berries of a North American plant) that has been shown to slow or reduce hair loss by inhibiting DHT. The fatty acids in saw palmetto (which is about 90% of the berry’s composition) are believed to target and inhibit the enzyme that converts testosterone into DHT, a key contributing hormone to specific hair loss patterns and conditions.

Horsetail Extract

Horsetail, a member of the fern family, is one of the world’s richest plant sources of silica. Silica is a mineral composed of silicon and oxygen that’s found in all naturally occurring rocks as well as fruits, vegetables, legumes, cereals, nuts, and seeds. Horsetail’s high silica concentration promotes hair health as this naturally-occurring compound improves and strengthens the hair’s structure, making it less prone to breakage. Silica has also been shown to support hair thickness and collagen synthesis that improves scalp health and reduces hair shedding.

Algae Extracts

Though it might sound like an odd ingredient, algae extracts are packed with vitamins, proteins, and other nutrients known for boosting hair quality. Red algae, in particular, is one of the most common algae extracts you’ll see on the back label of your shampoo bottle. Red algae (also seen as hydrolyzed rhodophycea extract) is known for its hair and skin benefits, thanks to its antioxidant army and high concentration of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. Red algae’s nutrients have been shown to protect hair from damaging pollutants, strengthen and thicken strands, hydrate hair, prevent hair loss, and give lackluster hair a healthy shine.

Aloe Vera Leaf Juice

You probably know all about aloe vera and its benefits for calming and soothing skin irritations like sunburns, but did you know that it is also an amazing ingredient for the hair? Aloe vera leaf juice provides the hair and scalp with several benefits. For one, it creates a healthy scalp by calming redness, inflammation, and itchiness—in turn, laying the foundation for healthy hair growth. Aloe vera leaf juice is also rich in moisturizing agents and hair-healthy nutrients like vitamins A, C, E, B12, folic acid, fatty acids, and amino acids that strengthen hair.

Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein

Wheat protein is a protein derived from wheat germ, but to be used in hair products, wheat germ is broken down into even smaller proteins, becoming hydrolyzed wheat protein. These small proteins work to strengthen the hair shaft and prevent breakage, so it’s great for those with thinning hair. Hydrolyzed wheat protein is also an excellent moisturizer, locking in hydration and giving hair a well-conditioned shine.

Jojoba Protein

Derived from the jojoba seed, jojoba protein offers hair conditioning and hydrating benefits that are necessary for healthy hair. Jojoba protein forms a protective and moisturizing film around the hair that locks in moisture and nutrients. This moisturizing benefit also gives dull hair a polished shine.

Rice Protein

Extracted from rice bran, rice protein is a vegetable protein that has been shown to do wonders for the hair. This strengthening protein is terrific for those with thin, weak hair as its high protein content could positively impact those whose hair has a decreased protein supply that’s contributing to hair loss and thinning. In addition to giving the hair volume and shine, rice protein protects hair against damaging elements like wind and stressors that can cause hair loss and thinning.

Peppermint Extract

Peppermint extract doesn’t just give shampoos that minty fresh feeling we know and love: it also helps maintain a healthy scalp environment which is essential for preventing hair shedding and thinning. Peppermint extract is naturally antiseptic, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and vasodilating.

What does all that mean? Peppermint’s antiseptic (pain-relieving), antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory abilities make it capable of calming the scalp, normalizing oil production, and contributing to balanced pH levels. The result is a healthy scalp that can let hair follicles and strands behave in their natural ways. Peppermint’s vasodilating effects boost circulation, so blood, oxygen, and other nutrients necessary for hair growth make their way to the scalp.

Rosemary Extract

In addition to being a beloved culinary herb, rosemary also does amazing things for skin and hair. When it comes to hair care, rosemary is believed to prevent hair loss and support hair growth. The reasons? Rosemary is incredibly rich in antioxidants which help to nourish and protect strands from the inside out.

Rosemary has also been shown to improve hair growth similarly to the ingredient minoxidil (which is available in prescription-based hair loss treatments), likely due to its healing and anti-inflammatory properties. Another hair growth benefit of rosemary extract comes from its vasodilation properties, which improve circulation to the scalp and prevent hair follicles from being cut off from the necessary nutrients they need to thrive.

Pro-Vitamin B5

Pro-vitamin B5, also known as Panthenol, is one of the B vitamins people have come to love and recognize for its skin and hair boosting benefits. As a pro-vitamin, Panthenol is delivered in a more bioavailable form, so our bodies can more easily and effectively reap its benefits.

Pro-vitamin B5 is beloved in the hair care world because it can penetrate into the deep layers of skin and hair strands, moisturizing both scalp and hair. Panthenol also uses its moisturizing ability to add a smooth film on hair cuticles to create smoothness, shine, and a more protected hair strand. This B vitamin is also anti-inflammatory, creating a healthy scalp environment for hair growth.

Ginseng

Ginseng is another natural ingredient shown to promote hair growth. This ancient herb has long been used for its diverse benefits, and it continues to be used in modern hair care products to prevent hair loss and promote hair growth. Scientific studies have indicated ginseng’s hair benefits come from a compound called ginsenosides and its ability to prevent the apoptosis of dermal follicle papilla cells, which (in essence) promotes hair growth and minimizes hair loss. Additional lab work has found red ginseng extract (also known as Panax ginseng) to be a particularly noteworthy ingredient for promoting hair growth.

