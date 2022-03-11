Best Shampoos for Men With Curly Hair

This article was published in partnership with Blu Atlas.

Long gone are the days when a three-in-one shampoo, conditioner and body wash were enough to pass as a quality hair-care routine. Men these days, especially if they have curly hair, deserve the same luxurious hair care that is advertised for women.

Curly hair requires special ingredients. Cheap products that are not formulated for curly hair can ruin your curl pattern or damage your hair beyond repair.

While there are ingredients to stay away from, such as pthalates and sulfates, there are also ingredients you want in your shampoo. Tea tree oil and peppermint oil are ingredients commonly found in shampoo for curly hair because of their soothing properties.

It’s essential to your curls that they stay hydrated. For this reason, look for ingredients such as argan oil, shea butter or any other type of intense natural moisturizer. Shea butter is a natural fat that is known to provide high levels of hydration in products. Like shea butter, argan oil provides the high levels of moisture that your hair requires.

Keep reading to find out which product we ranked No. 1 on our list of the 10 best shampoos for men’s curly hair.

