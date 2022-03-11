Best Shampoos for Men With Curly Hair

10. SheaMoisture Refreshing Shampoo Get it

Last but not least on our list of the best shampoos for men’s curly hair is SheaMoisture Refreshing Shampoo. SheaMoisture is specifically formulated for men of color and is a Black-owned brand. No one understands quite what curly hair needs like someone with curly hair.

SheaMoisture claims that moisture is essential to the health of curly hair. A key ingredient in the SheaMoisture Refreshing Shampoo is fair trade shea butter, which will ensure your hair is left feeling refreshed and hydrated. In addition, this shampoo is designed to protect your hair against any dry heat, ensuring it stays healthy.

Since SheaMoisture Refreshing Shampoo was made with men in mind, it has a pleasant, unobtrusive fragrance. This shampoo has a crisp and refreshing scent of grapefruit and cedarwood – perfect for any man.

SheaMoisture has a long history of being a brand people with curly hair trust. If you end up trying the shampoo and falling in love, check out the rest of their line and pick out a conditioner to go with your new shampoo.

Formulated without silicones, sulfates and parabens, SheaMoisture Refreshing Shampoo is a great option for men with curly hair looking to protect their health and encourage healthy hair growth.

[$6.99; sheamoisture.com]

