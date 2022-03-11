Best Shampoos for Men With Curly Hair

3. Men’s Shampoo Invigorating Tea Tree Oil Shampoo for Men Get it

Specifically formulated as part of their Man’s Series, this Tea Tree Oil Shampoo for Men is American-made. This shampoo gently cleans and protects hair, ensuring your curly hair stays healthy, thick and smelling great all day long.

Krieger + Sohne describe their products as being “warrior grade,” meaning they are specifically tailored for the busy modern man who wants salon-quality products. When you use it the first time, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the cleaning tingle of tea tree oil and peppermint. Peppermint is said to shock the system that heals damaged hair.

This Tea Tree Oil Shampoo is formulated without sulfates or parabens, and works for any man who has curly hair.

[$17.99; amazon.com]

