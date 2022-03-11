Best Shampoos for Men With Curly Hair

5. V76 by Vaughn Hydrating Shampoo Get it

The halfway mark on our list of the 10 best shampoos for men’s curly hair belongs to V76 by Vaughn Hydrating Shampoo.

V76 celebrates the tradition of American men’s grooming. This collection is described as classic and sophisticated – something every modern man needs. Vaughn created his collection with American icons Bruce Springsteen and Tom Brady in mind. The best part? It was designed to be effortless and uncomplicated. Just what every man wants!

This shampoo is a great option for men with dry, thick or curly hair. Described as a “thirst-quencher,” this hydrating shampoo provides much-needed moisture for overworked hair. All that’s needed is a quarter-sized amount of shampoo lathered into your hair to give your curls the TLC they require. If you enjoy V76 by Vaughn, consider checking out their conditioner and using the two together.

The shampoo is formulated with key ingredients like almond butter, sage leaf extract, vitamin E and chamomile, creating a unique blend ideal for curly hair.

Almond butter provides your curls with moisture and hydration, and is known to restore elasticity. Chamomile works to stimulate the scalp to encourage hair growth, and also soothes any irritation you may be experiencing. Sage leaf extract nourishes your scalp and strengthens your curls, returning them to their original curl pattern. Finally, vitamin E works to strengthen and nourish your hair and also adds shine to your curls.

V76 by Vaughn Hydrating Shampoo is vegetarian, gluten-free, cruelty-free, paraben-free and sulfate-free. The shampoo has a woody scent that is described as both soothing and elegant.

[$17; amazon.com]

