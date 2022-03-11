Best Shampoos for Men With Curly Hair

7. Huron Shampoo Get it

Huron Shampoo won the Esquire 2021 Grooming Award, and Huron Conditioner won the award for Best Conditioner in 2022. Huron was created by two men who struggled with bad skin while they were young and had trouble navigating the self-care landscape as they got older. Huron was created with a passion for customer service and putting their consumers before profit.

Huron Shampoo is designed to have a thick, luxurious lather that will wash away the stresses of everyday life. If you try Huron Shampoo and fall in love with it, or simply decide you want to support the men behind the brand, Huron offers an effective conditioner as well.

Formulated with vitamin E, argan oil and B5, Huron Shampoo hydrates, moisturizes and smooths both your hair and scalp. Argan oil also helps to support your hair in retaining the moisture it already has – which is essential to the health of curly hair.

Huron Shampoo and Conditioner are formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, aluminum or silicone, and they are suitable for any hair type. All Huron products are certified cruelty-free, 100% vegan and made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients.

Designed with all hair types in mind, the rich and creamy formula of Huron Shampoo will leave your scalp feeling invigorated and your hair full and healthy-looking. Huron claims that frequently using their shampoo to wash your hair can minimize oil buildup on the scalp to get rid of flakes and soothe irritation.

[$14; usehuron.com]

