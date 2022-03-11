Best Shampoos for Men With Curly Hair

8. JVN Nurture Hydrating Shampoo Get it

Created by Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, JVN Nurture Hydrating Shampoo is suitable for all hair types, especially curly hair. Van Ness has phenomenal hair, so it makes sense that he crafted a haircare brand to help other men get long luscious hair just like him. He chose to create JVN when his own hair was feeling dry and he was dealing with breakage. Instead of letting his hair get dull, Van Ness decided to take matters into his own hands and create his own line of hair-care products.

JVN Nurture Hydrating Shampoo cleanses the hair without stripping it of the essential oils it needs to grow and be strong. In a controlled study, JVN Nurture Hydrating Shampoo reduced frizz by 56%. A consumer study found that 100% of users agreed their hair was softer, smoother and more hydrated than before they began using this product. This same study also found that 100% of consumers agreed their hair felt more nourished after using JVN Nurture Hydrating Shampoo.

Ingredients like hemisqualane, aloe leaf and panthenol ensure JVN Nurture Hydrating Shampoo lives up to its claims. Hemisqualane is said to strengthen and improve hair health over time with consistent use. It also strengthens the hair while protecting color and reducing damage. Aloe leaf provides intense hydration to the hair and panthenol helps to restore shine and luster. Formulated without silicone and sulfates, JVN Nurture Hydrating Shampoo is also color-safe and vegan.

With notes of lemon, black currant, sandalwood and vanilla, JVN Nurture Hydrating Shampoo offers a neutral unisex scent, which will suit even the manliest of men.

JVN Nurture Hydrating Shampoo comes in recyclable aluminum bottles, so be sure to do the right thing when you’re done with your shampoo.

[$18; jvnhair.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!