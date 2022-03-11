Best Shampoos for Men With Curly Hair

9. Poo & Condish Bundle Get it

BroFlo claims Poo & Condish was made “by Bros with flo, for Bros with flo.” Their shampoo is a vegan formula that utilizes the finest ingredients to hydrate and nourish your hair. Currently, it seems like it’s only possible to buy the shampoo and conditioner as a set, but the conditioner is just as great as the shampoo. Using the two together will give your curls extraordinary body and shine.

With essential ingredients like chamomile, hydrolyzed wheat protein, peppermint and tea tree oil, and vitamin E, your hair will look better than it ever has.

Chamomile relieves any irritation from skin conditions like dermatitis or psoriasis. It also acts to soothe inflammation and detox the scalp, which encourages regrowth and healthy hair follicles. Hydrolyzed wheat protein works to increase the thickness of each hair strand, strengthening your hair overall. Peppermint and tea tree oil relieve any scalp irritation and encourage hair growth. Finally, vitamin E stimulates the hair follicles to encourage growth and minimize shedding.

Poo & Condish was made in the USA by men for men and is the perfect addition to any curly hair routine. If you’re not totally convinced that Poo & Condish is for you, they have a 365-day return policy.

The best part? There’s no floral scent. Poo & Condish was created when the men behind this product were tired of borrowing their girlfriend’s shampoo and smelling like a woman all day. That is no longer a concern with BroFlo’s Poo & Condish. With BroFlo’s Poo & Condish, you’ll smell like a man while maintaining soft and luxurious hair all day long.

