12 Best Shaving Creams for Men in 2022

If you’re a man who dreads shaving, it may be time to reconsider your choices and invest in only the best shaving creams for men. Although shaving cream is seldom solely to blame for a bad shave, it can certainly be a key reason, along with a dull razor and straight-up bad shaving techniques.

The point being, shaving cream is an essential part of your daily hygiene routine. Don’t cheap out and buy a shaving cream at the lowest price, or you’ll likely find yourself with a face filled with scratches and bumps.

Every man is unique, which means one brand of shaving cream may work for you and not for your bro. The best types of shaving cream are light, smooth, and can be applied easily. The ingredients should also complement your skincare needs and leave your skin feeling hydrated. If you use a shaving cream that leaves your face feeling tight and dry, you may be doing more harm than good.

We know you have a lot of options, and each brand claims to be better than the next. To help you make the best choice for yourself, we’ve rounded up the 12 best shaving creams for men.

Even if your skin isn’t particularly sensitive, it’s not uncommon for it to get highly irritated from shaving. And that’s before accounting for any nicks, tugs, and ingrown hairs. For maximum protection against irritation, redness, and razor burn, we highly recommend you grab some of this Blu Atlas shaving cream.

Made using 100% natural ingredients, we love this shaving cream because it not only takes away the burn and difficulties of shaving, but it actually works to repair and hydrate your skin in the process. Shaving cream should be more than about a close shave; it should make your face feel great after, and Blu Atlas’ shaving cream does just that.

One way this shaving cream helps your skin repair damaged cells and generate new ones is through its use of Coco-Caprylate, which is super biocompatible. The moment it comes into contact with your skin cells, it begins working with them to heal.

As this is happening, the stearic acid creates an ultra-lubricated surface on your face, so you’ll hardly feel the razor pass over. Then, to restore hydration, the vitamin E penetrates down to the deepest levels of your skin to lock in moisture long after you’ve washed the cream away.

Stop making shaving painful, and start making it a treatment for your skin. Buy Blu Atlas shaving cream, and you’ll know exactly what we’re talking about.

[$30; bluatlas.com]

2. Malin + Goetz Shaving Cream with Vitamin E

Combining efficiency with quality, Malin + Goetz has created a two-in-one product: part shaving cream and part moisturizer. This shaving cream has a lotion-like texture that goes on smooth and never clogs your razor. Infused with amino acid proteins and vitamin E, it expertly prepares your skin for an easy, close shave.

Even if you have overly oily skin, you can benefit from this product. The ingredients are gentle enough to keep your pores unclogged. And, contrary to popular belief, even those with oily skin need to moisturize their face. Otherwise, the skin may continue to overcompensate for the lack of moisture by creating excessive amounts of oil.

Malin + Goetz is a well-known brand in the men’s skincare department. For years, they’ve created and perfected their skincare formulas to guarantee products are suitable for any man. This cruelty free product is made locally in the United States and is a part of the company’s natural beauty and wellness program. Like its other products, Malin + Goetz shaving cream is free from sulfates, parabens, dyes, and synthetic fragrances. You may not particularly care about purchasing a natural product, but those who suffer from skin sensitivity should. Natural products are designed to be extremely gentle, meaning they won’t irritate your skin. They’re also mixed with potent ingredients guaranteed to get the job done.

Men with any skin type, but especially those with sensitive skin, can benefit from this product. The easiest way to use this shaving cream is by placing a thin layer directly onto damp skin. After that, you can continue with your regular shaving routine. You be the judge. How does a natural skincare product like the Malin + Goetz Shaving Cream with Vitamin E compare to a wholly synthetic product?

[$34; malinandgoetz.com]

3. Aveeno Therapeutic Shave Gel

It’s okay to keep things simple. Aveeno’s Therapeutic Shave Gel, which can be found at most general stores, is a highly rated shaving gel that works for most men. Aveeno isn’t new to the skincare game. With over 15,000 happy Amazon reviews, this shaving gel is a clear winner for men on a budget. This therapeutic shave gel is free of any overpowering fragrances and is filled with beneficial ingredients.

By blending vitamin E, glycerin and oatmeal, Aveeno has created a shave gel perfect for men with dry skin. It takes advantage of the hydrating benefits of aloe vera to create a moisturizing product that leaves skin feeling clean and smooth after a shave. If you suffer from constant razor burn, you should consider choosing a shaving gel designed to prevent irritation, such as this one.

For more than 65 years, Aveeno has been a leading skincare brand that dermatologists recommend. In many cases, when you see a dermatologist for skincare issues, they’ll recommend a product that’s either too expensive or not sold over the counter. Aveeno Therapeutic Shave Gel is the exception. Not only is this product inexpensive, it’s also convenient to buy. Instead of having to wait for your online order to arrive, you can easily run to your nearest store and pick it up.

Aveeno recommends it only be used every other day. It should be paired with a razor specifically made to prevent ingrown hairs. You’ll be left with a face that feels as soft as satin. Aveeno’s Therapeutic Shave Gel is an excellent choice for any man looking for a quality product at an affordable price.

[$3.64; amazon.com]

4. Proraso Shaving Cream

The Proraso Shaving Cream is a classic type of cream produced by a company that’s been in business for over 70 years. The company’s long-time experience in the skincare market has allowed them to create a one-of-a-kind shaving cream designed for men who prefer a classic shaving routine.

This shaving cream is on the thick side, and is best paired with straight razors. We highly recommend you don’t use a cheap disposable razor with this shaving cream. The razor will likely become clogged.

The benefits of using a thicker shaving cream are obvious. Not only will it better protect your skin from cuts and nicks; it’ll also leave a thin layer of moisture on your face to keep your skin hydrated all day. This shaving cream is filled with amazing ingredients, such as coconut oil and eucalyptus oil—great for enriching and cooling your skin. The addition of eucalyptus oil guarantees you’ll experience an irritant-free shave. Proraso also adds glycerin, which aids your razor blade in gliding along skin.

Proraso recommends you only use a dime-sized amount of their shaving cream. Customers can choose to create a lather either by using their hands or by using a brush. Add a small amount of water to the shaving cream to create a frothy film, and then gently apply it to your dampened face. The results from the Proraso Shaving Cream will astonish even the pickiest of shavers.

[$10; proraso-usa.com]

5. Lather Mandarin Sage Shave and Beard Oil

This recommendation isn’t exactly a shaving cream, but it serves the same purpose. Not everyone wants to use a frothy cream that’s thick on their face. This all-organic shave oil is an excellent alternative to shaving cream, as it still guarantees a close shave. The best part is, if you choose to grow out your beard, you won’t have to purchase a second product. This shave oil also functions as a moisturizing beard oil that works to smooth and tame any facial hair.

Filled with nourishing oils like sunflower, jojoba, and rosehip, this product works to soften your skin and prepare for a luxurious shave. This expert blend of ingredients is also paired with tea tree oil to clarify your skin and soothe any unwanted blemishes.

The Mandarin Sage Shave and Beard Oil by Lather is certified organic by the New Mexico Department of Agriculture. In simple terms, this shave and beard oil is free from sulfates, mineral oil and parabens. Lather also never tests its products on animals. A company that offers all-organic, cruelty-free products? We’re all for it!

If you’re looking for a shaving product that offers a natural scent that isn’t overpowering, Lather shave oil is for you. Lather infuses its product with clary sage and mandarin oils to create a refreshing scent that’ll keep you feeling relaxed all day. It also includes menthol, an ingredient proven to soothe. The Mandarin Sage Shave and Beard Oil by Lather is an excellent choice for any man looking to switch to an oil rather than a cream.

[$18; lather.com]

6. Bee Bald’s Premium Shave Cream

Although most men are looking for a shaving cream for their face, some men need shaving creams for other parts of their body, including their head. The Bee Bald Premium Shave Cream was designed for men who pride themselves on being bald. When shaving your head, you need to choose a shaving cream that can easily be applied to a large area. No one wants to use a ton of product every time they shave, and Bee Bald understands this. Customers only need to use a tiny amount of this shave cream to get the job done.

The founder of Bee Bald is, as you guessed it, bald. The company set out on a mission to create a premium shave cream specifically designed for people who intended to use it on their heads. As the founder noticed, most department store products weren’t cutting it. Bee Bald’s Premium Shave Cream includes unique ingredients, such as honey, pollen, durian, licorice root and goji berry. Many of these ingredients are not found in other shaving products, which sets Bee Bald apart from its competitors.

To get the most out of this product, Bee Bald recommends that you apply a quarter-sized amount of shaving cream to your dampened skin. It is important that you initially shave with the grain; otherwise, you run the risk of razor burn. After you’ve done a once-over, you can choose to go against the grain in any trouble areas. Whether you chose the bald life or the bald life chose you, Bee Bald’s Premium Shave Cream will make a great addition to your shaving routine.

[$8.99; beebald.com]

7. The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Shave Cream

Best known for its lathering effects, the Sandalwood Shave Cream by The Art of Shaving is a great skincare product designed for men with sensitive and dry skin. The Sandalwood Shave Cream maintains a fresh scent that is free of alcohol or synthetic dyes. This product is known for its ability to protect your skin from razor burn and irritation while guaranteeing a mess-free shave.

Don’t be intimidated by this shaving cream’s packaging. Although it comes in a tin rather than a bottle, it offers plenty of application options. You can either apply a small amount of the product directly to your face or use a lathering brush to create more texture. The Art of Shaving recommends that you first use pre-shave oil to prep your skin for an effort-free shave. After that, gently lather the shaving cream and apply it to your dampened face. Once you’re satisfied, use a sharp razor to gently shave your face, followed by adding a daily moisturizer or after-shave balm to lock in moisture.

The Art of Shaving was created in 1996 and has continued to develop quality products to this day. The company takes pride in how they craft their shaving cream, and they work extra hard to provide their customers with a product they will thoroughly enjoy. If you love the Sandalwood Shave Cream, you’ll be happy to know that The Art of Shaving has created an entire shaving regimen complete with a pre-shave beard oil and an after-shave balm.

[$28; theartofshaving.com]

8. Saunders and Long The Long Weekender

Are you looking to declutter your bathroom? The Long Weekender skincare product by Saunders and Long has changed the game with its revolutionary five-in-one shaving cream. This product can be used not only as a shaving cream, but also as a dry groomer, body wash, shampoo and conditioner.

This is perfect for men who are constantly on the road. Carrying five individual skin and hair care products takes up a lot of room. Moreover, the chances of one of those five products busting open during a flight are pretty high. Using The Long Weekender five-in-one shaving cream saves you space and leaves you with a standalone product that can honestly do it all.

This low-foaming body wash, conditioning shampoo, shaving cream and grooming cream works to perfectly tame unruly and dry hair. Saunders and Long expertly paired cleansing ingredients that complement each other, while also cleaning and conditioning your hair—which we didn’t even know was possible. The use of vitamin B5 gently cleanses your hair and scalp, while humectant polymers hydrate and condition your body and hair. The results will leave you astounded that a tiny product could hold so much power. This idea is so original that Saunders and Long are awaiting patent approval for their unique product.

If you plan on using this product as a shaving cream, simply dampen your face and apply the product directly to your skin. You can shave as you normally would, knowing that you’re using a product packed with beneficial ingredients. If you plan to use this product as a grooming cream, start by completely drying your hair. Then run a small amount of the product through your hair and watch as your hair becomes bright and nourished before your eyes. The Long Weekender by Saunders and Long is the product that all lazy (or efficient) men have been waiting for.

[$36; saundersandlong.com]

9. MVRCK Blade Slip

Not everyone can grow an impressive beard, but it’s kind of a big deal for men who can. This is why Mitch’s MVRCK is designed as a clear shaving cream rather than a frothy white cream. The most luxurious beards typically include meticulous shaping and precision, which cannot be obtained through a white shaving cream. Instead, this clear shaving cream makes it easy to see precisely where your razor is going, allowing you to fine-tune your shave and leaving you with clear lines. This product was designed by expert barbers in Los Angeles who understand the importance of a perfect shave.

This vegan product is free from parabens and gluten, making it ideal for men who suffer from gluten allergy. Additionally, Men’s Health has named this shaving cream one of the “10 Best Shaving Creams for Men.” MVRCK is filled with an agave citrus aroma that holds both a fragrant and refreshing smell. Also, as the name implies, the shaving cream is intended to help your razor blade gently slip along your skin. This technique will allow you to obtain a close shave that doesn’t tug on or irritate your skin.

Sure, stubble might grow back. But in the meantime, no one wants to be left with a face full of uneven hair. You’re a busy man, with places to be and people to see. You need to choose a product that will result in perfection every time. The MVRCK by Mitch Blade Slip Shaving Cream is a barber-approved product that allows you to achieve salon-level service from your own home.

[$18.50; paulmitchell.com]

10. Nivea Men’s Shave Gel for Sensitive Skin

Another unique shaving gel that you can find at most drugstores is the Nivea Men’s Shave Gel for men with sensitive skin. This product may be on the cheaper side, but you won’t notice a lack of quality. This shave gel is designed to fight off shaving irritation, which is why it has become a top contender for men with skin sensitivity issues. If you find yourself prone to acne, ingrown hairs or razor burn, it may be time to switch to another shaving cream (or gel). Nivea Men proves that you don’t have to spend a fortune to afford a skincare product that actually works. This shave gel creates a thick enough lather to allow your razor to gently glide across your face without becoming clogged.

One of the most notable features of this shave gel is its ingredients (and lack thereof). Nivea chooses to include witch hazel and chamomile extracts, both of which are beneficial for soothing inflamed and irritated skin. As for what it does not have, Nivea’s shave gel is free from dyes and alcohol. This means that your skin won’t feel dry and flaky after you shave. Instead, your face will both look and feel happy, hydrated and ready to tackle any challenge.

Nivea believes that the best shave gels are those that prepare your skin before the razor blade ever hits it. The addition of nourishing ingredients works to moisturize your skin and prepare it for an effortless shave. A few drops of vitamin E oil into this shaving gel also help your skin lock in any necessary moisture. At the end of your shave, when you rinse away the shaving cream, you should be able to run your hand along a smooth face free of nicks and cuts. The Nivea Men’s Shave Gel for Sensitive Skin allows all men to obtain top-quality service at an affordable price.

[$8.99, 3-pack; amazon.com]

11. Pacific Shaving Company’s Natural Shaving Cream

Quality. Efficiency. Organic. Three words that accurately describe Pacific Shaving Company’s Natural Shaving Cream. By only including all-natural and plant-derived ingredients, Pacific Shaving Company has created a shaving cream that is both safe and beneficial for your skin.

This is a low-lathering shaving cream, but that doesn’t mean you need to use a ton of product to get the job done. Actually, Pacific Shaving Company urges their customers to only use a small amount, as a little goes a long way. This product is especially great for men who use finicky razors that are easily clogged. Low-lather shaving creams offer you the flexibility to achieve a close shave with a tiny amount of product.

This vegan product is only 3.4 ounces, which means it is small enough to make it through TSA. Instead of throwing your shaving cream into a bag that will be checked and potentially lost, toss this all-natural shaving cream into your carry-on and forget about it. And don’t be scared by its compact size. According to Pacific Shaving Company, the product can last up to 100 shaves.

This shaving cream is never tested on animals and only includes quality ingredients that will keep your face feeling smooth. Through a combination of aloe extracts and shea butter, your skin will be filled with essential oils needed to keep your face looking fresh and young. We know you may forget to rub moisturizer on your face every day. But if you want to avoid premature age lines, you need to choose a product that keeps your skin moisturized. Thankfully, this natural shaving cream does just that.

Pacific Shaving Company has upped their game by offering several other skincare products, including a Caffeinated Shaving Cream, Bamboo Pre-Shave Scrub, Ultra Slick Shave Stick and a Nick Stick (which we hope you’ll never need to use). The company claims that they have the best natural shaving cream in the business. We’ll leave it up to you to decide if that’s the case and if, in fact, “a little goes a long way.”

[$21; pacificshaving.com]

12. Claus Porto’s Musgo Real Shaving Cream

We’ve saved one of the best for last. The Claus Porto Musgo Real Shaving Cream is a premium skincare product that any man should try at least once in his life. We understand that not everyone can afford luxury skincare products. Still, you deserve to treat yourself once in a while. Claus Porto is a vintage brand with a long history of producing some of the finest skincare products globally, ranging from shaving creams to lotions to body soaps.

This shaving cream includes a classic masculine scent that pairs sandalwood, patchouli and vanilla. The added ingredients glycerin and lanolin gently soften your beard and skin to create a perfectly smooth shave. Claus Porto has expertly formulated their shaving cream to only include the best ingredients that work well for almost every skin type. After using this product, you will feel like you’ve just stepped onto a beautiful beach in Portugal. Sometimes, it’s worth it to spend a little more money to buy a product that is packed with amazing benefits.

The Musgo Real Shaving Cream can either be applied directly to your damp face or with a shaving brush for those who prefer a lather. Claus Porto also offers their satisfied customers a skincare collection that includes the Musgo Real After Shave Cologne, the Musgo Real Oak Moss Shave Cream and the Musgo Real Spice Citrus Shaving Cream. Feel free to sample each of their shaving creams to decide which one works best for you. You can’t go wrong when choosing a top-of-the-line skincare product like the Claus Porto Musgo Real Shaving Cream, and thousands of happy customers agree.

[$26; clausporto.com]

