Let’s face it: A healthy complexion is essential to looking your best. However, studies show that nearly two-thirds of men experience skin irritation due to shaving, including cuts, redness and razor bumps. The delicate skin on the face and neck can easily become inflamed, leading not only to discomfort but lasting scarring and discoloration.

Fortunately, there are actions you can take to prevent skin damage and perfect the art of shaving. Experts agree that choosing the right shaving cream is one of the most important steps you can take to protect your skin and ensure a clean shave. This is especially true for men with sensitive skin, which requires targeted anti-inflammatory ingredients to soothe and prevent irritation.

While it can be challenging to select a product that meets your needs, you’ve come to the right place. To streamline the process, we have surveyed all of the top grooming brands and selected the best shaving creams for sensitive skin in 2022. Put your best face forward with these failsafe options.

FAQ: Best Shaving Creams for Sensitive Skin

While we’re sure you would love any of the 14 best shaving creams for sensitive skin listed above, you might still have questions related to your skin type, or how to go about selecting the best product for you. If that’s the case, feel free to review some of the questions we often come across on the topic of shaving creams for sensitive skin.

How do I know if I have sensitive skin?

Before going out and buying a shaving cream designed for sensitive skin, you’ll want to determine if you actually have the condition. There are a number of signs that can help you determine your skin’s sensitivity level. These can include the following symptoms or conditions:

• Dry skin

• Redness

• Inflamed patches

• Tenderness

• Tightness

• Soreness

• Itching

• Burning or stinging

• Sensitivity to the sun

• Poor reactions to big-brand skincare products

• Acne

If you’re experiencing even a quarter of these signs, chances are that your skin is sensitive. If that’s the case, it’s time to switch gears and start looking for products made for your skin type. After all, no guy wants a shave that leaves him red in the face, susceptible to nicks, or experiencing tenderness or itchiness.

Is shaving cream good for sensitive skin?

If it’s properly formulated, shaving cream can be beneficial for sensitive skin. When a product is specifically made for sensitive skin, it probably includes ingredients that are gentle on the skin. With shaving products, the goal is not to overwhelm the skin but to provide it with relief both during and after your shave.

Natural products usually work best for sensitive skin, because they’re not pumped full of artificial ingredients. Natural formulas typically focus on using anti-inflammatory ingredients that soothe the skin. The Blu Atlas Shave Cream, for instance, includes coco caprylate and vitamin E, which are ideally suited for men with sensitive skin.

How do I shave my face if I have sensitive skin?

Shaving sensitive skin is easy once you’ve got the right product and tools to make your shave effortless.

For starters, you’re going to want to find a suitable razor. Make sure the blades are sharp and that the razor features enough of them to adequately tackle your facial hair. A poor razor will negatively affect your skin, leading to nicks, cuts and irritation.

Before starting, dampen your face with warm water. The best time to shave is post-shower, but if that’s not possible, warm water alone will work just fine. This step aims to relax and soften your facial hair to create the best possible shaving scenario.

Apply your shaving cream, and don’t be shy. Lather it in and apply it to all corners of the shaving area. Before you begin shaving, remember that shaving is not meant to be a rushed process. You want to make firm, calculated movements, moving in the direction of your facial hair. For maximum protection against nicks and cuts, use your free fingers to hold your skin in place.

Be sure to use a specialized aftershave or face moisturizer to further soothe your skin after a shave. A product that can rehydrate your skin will work just fine. Look for ingredients like shea butter, aloe and rose water to get the job done.

Is shaving cream worth it?

If you’ve got skin that’s prone to irritation and need a more advantageous method of shaving, then shaving cream is definitely an investment-worthy product to add to your shaving routine. It softens the hair, creating the best surface for your razor to glide through with ease, without irritating, damaging or cutting your skin.

As far as costs go, shaving creams are just about the most inexpensive grooming products a man can get. Even if you’re looking at the top end of the market, expect to pay no less than $30 for a considerable supply.

What makes a shaving cream good for sensitive skin?

When you’re looking for shaving cream for sensitive skin, check that the product meets the following three criteria:

1. Formulated for sensitive skin.

2. Free of artificial dyes and fragrances.

3. Contains ingredients that are soothing and moisturizing.

Thankfully, there are now plenty of products that have all three going for them. Let’s take a closer look at each of the three criteria.

Formulated for Sensitive Skin

The clearest sign that a product might be ideal for your sensitive skin is if the makers mention that it’s formulated for your skin type. Brands will never miss an opportunity to let you know that their product will work for you. Some products will be specifically designed for sensitive skin, while others might be suitable for everyone, including for people with sensitive skin.

Free of Artificial Dyes and Fragrances

You can tell a lot about a product from its formula. If your skin is sensitive, then you should steer clear of ingredients that can easily irritate it. For example, artificial dyes and fragrances are commonly found in shaving products. These can easily cause blotchy, itchy, dry or uncomfortable skin.

A reputable company will disclose if their shaving cream product is all-natural, while providing an ingredient list that can help you understand what’s in it.

Soothing and Moisturizing Ingredients

There are a number of natural ingredients that can contribute to soothing and moisturizing your skin. For example, you could seek out shaving creams that contain aloe vera or vitamin E. Both of these ingredients are known to reduce inflammation and irritation, and promote soft, calm and hydrated skin.

Which is best for sensitive skin – shaving foam, shaving gel or shaving cream?

Whether we’re talking about a shaving cream, foam or gel, each product type likely has the same desired function of making shaving more effortless and comfortable. All three product types form a layer between your skin and the razor by creating a slippery and damp surface area. This helps reduce friction between your skin and the razor itself. The most significant differences between a shaving gel, cream and foam are their respective textures and skincare capabilities.

Shaving foams come in a lathered state and are generally somewhat airy and light. Shaving gels are slicker and heavier. Once you rub a shaving gel onto your face, you’ll find that it does not foam up nearly as much as shaving foam. Gels usually provide more lubrication, making them easier to shave with, as the razor glides across the skin with ease. Shaving creams are a whole different ball game. These are more moisturizing and have a richer, creamier texture.

Can I be allergic to my shaving cream?

The short answer is yes, you can be allergic to your shaving cream. Avoiding this should not be a difficult task, however. Your shaving cream should contain a full ingredient breakdown, allowing you to determine ahead of time if it contains something you’re allergic to.

Will a shaving cream moisturize or dry out my skin?

The right shaving cream will moisturize your skin. The ingredients found in most shaving creams do help in this department. All-natural ingredients like aloe vera and jojoba oil do an exceptional job of hydrating and nourishing the skin, and you’ll see a difference in the quality of your skin with continued use. If you’re seeing a decline in your skin’s hydration, consider switching your product.

What ingredients should I look for in a shaving cream?

In our opinion, the best shaving cream for sensitive skin will be an all-natural product. Ingredients you should be looking for in a 100% natural shaving cream include aloe, coconut byproduct, vitamin E and jojoba oil. Basically, look for ingredients that are known to have anti-inflammatory capabilities.

How should I select a shaving cream?

When deciding if a shaving cream is right for you, you’ll need to look at various factors. You might consider things like price, ingredients, customer reviews and availability. You generally want a product that is optimally priced and readily available. But, perhaps more importantly, it needs to have good reviews and contain the right ingredients.

Once you’ve purchased the shaving cream of your choice, you’ll need to consider its ease of use, performance, smell, and how you look and feel after the shave. You want a product that gives you a clean shave, with minimal or no irritation, with a pleasant scent, and that isn’t a pain to use. It needs to lather well and provide adequate layering. Often, the only way to be sure if something will work for you is by trying it, so don’t be afraid to experiment with new brands and product types.

