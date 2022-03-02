The Best Shaving Creams for Sensitive Skin in 2022

10. PAUL MITCHELL | MVRCK Blade Slip Clear Shave Detailer Get it

This award-winning shaving lotion is the brainchild of salon haircare favorite Paul Mitchell. The novel transparent gel formula is ideal for precision in extra-close shaves and detailed line-ups.

The lightly fragranced lotion is formulated with premium natural ingredients, such as barley extract to soothe razor burn while combating bumps, and macadamia oil to soften the skin and hair for a closer, smoother shave.

This product is gluten-free, vegan and formulated without harmful synthetic additives such as parabens, phthalates and sulfates. It is a great choice for sensitive skin and can be used alone or in combination with the brand’s traditional shave cream.

[$15.73; amazon.com]

