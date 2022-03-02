The Best Shaving Creams for Sensitive Skin in 2022

11. Proraso | Shaving Cream (Sensitive Skin) Get it

Try this soothing and refreshing shaving cream from the time-honored men’s grooming brand Proraso. This Italian company has over 100 years of experience in developing professional-grade shaving products with proven natural ingredients. From their targeted sensitive skin series, this shaving cream delivers a close, razor-burn-free shave, and lasting protection.

The silky cream lathers into a rich, hydrating foam that softens the hair and skin while preventing irritation. Green tea and oatmeal extracts soothe inflammation while strengthening and nourishing the skin. It features a subtle, refreshing scent of apple and lime.

This enriched formula immediately calms redness and irritation. It is a safe, effective option for sensitive skin.

[$10; proraso-usa.com]

