The Best Shaving Creams for Sensitive Skin in 2022

12. LAB SERIES | Cooling Shave Cream Get it

This high-performance shaving cream from advanced men’s skincare brand Lab Series is another strong option for sensitive skin. The deluxe formula delivers an optimal shave and prevents irritation with active natural ingredients that immediately cool and calm the skin. It forms a protective layer of lubrication over the skin to enhance razor glide and control while shielding the skin from cuts and razor bumps.

Safe for all skin types, this formula is made with cooling menthol and peppermint essential oil to soothe both the skin and the senses. Algae extract reduces visible signs of aging and irritation, while botanical emollients such as shea butter and coconut oil condition and fortify the skin.

Try this advanced formula for your best shave yet. All Lab Series products are sustainably sourced and free of harmful parabens, phthalates and sulfates. Soothe and protect your skin as you shave with this effective, clean option.

[$49.99; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!