The Best Shaving Creams for Sensitive Skin in 2022

13. JACK BLACK | Supreme Cream Triple Cushion™ Shave Lather

You simply can’t go wrong with Jack Black’s best-selling grooming products, which feature the finest all-natural ingredients. Their award-winning shaving cream delivers a clean shave with lasting skin hydration and smoothness. The luxurious formula cushions the skin with multiple protective layers of natural lubricants that prevent razor burn and ensure a close shave.

The key ingredients include a potent blend of macadamia nut, soybean and jojoba oils, which soften and hydrate the skin. Plus, orange edelweiss extract delivers a strong dose of antioxidants to soothe and heal irritation.

Jack Black products are free of harmful chemicals, such as parabens, sulfates, phthalates and mineral oil. Try this clean and certified organic cream for a superior shave that is ideal for even the most sensitive skin.

[$28; getjackblack.com]

