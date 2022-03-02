The Best Shaving Creams for Sensitive Skin in 2022

14. Kiehl’s | Close-Shavers Squadron Smooth Glider Precision Shave Lotion Get it

Our final recommendation is this lightweight gel lotion from Kiehl’s, a male-oriented grooming and skincare brand that has been putting out top-notch products for over a century and a half. The trusted natural brand’s transparent shave gel provides clean protection and lubrication, ideal for precise razor control and beard upkeep.

This gentle, paraben-free formula is infused with soothing and fortifying vitamin E and aromatic eucalyptus oil to soothe, protect and moisturize the skin. Plus, conditioning kukui nut oil softens the skin and hair for a close, clean shave.

Give this product a try for a precise, controlled shave with a calm, smooth finish. The zesty fragrance is a customer favorite.

[$41.95; amazon.com]

