The Best Shaving Creams for Sensitive Skin in 2022

2. CREMO | Cooling Shave Cream

This barber-grade shaving cream from premium grooming brand Cremo guarantees an exceptionally smooth shave with soothing botanicals to invigorate your skin and prevent inflammation. It is formulated with a unique complex of water-activated slickening agents so that the razor glides effortlessly across your skin and does not miss a hair. Fragrant essential oils of peppermint, tea tree and eucalyptus combine with menthol to cool and refresh the skin and fight irritation.

The impressive blend of ingredients also includes numerous botanical antioxidants to boost skin resilience and turn back the clock on your complexion. Say goodbye to razor burn and ingrown hairs with this effective option, which is free of harmful synthetics and formulated for even the most sensitive skin.

[$7.99; cremocompany.com]

