The Best Shaving Creams for Sensitive Skin in 2022

3. CLINIQUE | Cream Shave

Next, we recommend this creamy, hydrating formula from dermatologist-developed brand Clinique. The rich lather conditions and softens the hair for easy, clean removal, free of cuts and irritation. It leaves the skin smooth and moisturized, with a bright, matte finish.

Key ingredients include a powerful blend of humectants and conditioners, such as glycerin, plant sterols and algae extract, to nourish and protect the skin. Plus, aloe vera soothes inflammation and tones for a fresh, clean shave.

This gentle, fragrance-free formula is an excellent choice for sensitive skin. It is free of parabens and sulfates, and hypoallergenic. Try this cream for a smooth shave and balanced skin hydration.

[$20; clinique.com]

