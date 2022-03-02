The Best Shaving Creams for Sensitive Skin in 2022

5. BEE BALD | Premium Shave Cream Get it

This best-selling shave cream from Bee Bald provides major skincare benefits and a smooth, clean shave. It is great for sensitive skin, made with the brand’s signature bee pollen and honey extracts, which nourish and hydrate while healing and preventing irritation. It also includes fruit-derived antioxidants that smooth and protect the skin while boosting resilience. Plus, licorice root evens out the skin tone, fading discolorations and scars from previous shaving mishaps.

Try this rich lathering formula for an efficient, quick and refreshing shave. Enjoy it with the brand’s full range of grooming products, including an exfoliating scrub and healing balm.

[$8.99; beebald.com]

