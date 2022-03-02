Style

The Best Shaving Creams for Sensitive Skin in 2022

BEE BALD | Premium Shave Cream
14
Courtesy of BEE BALD 5 / 14

5. BEE BALD | Premium Shave Cream

Get it

This best-selling shave cream from Bee Bald provides major skincare benefits and a smooth, clean shave. It is great for sensitive skin, made with the brand’s signature bee pollen and honey extracts, which nourish and hydrate while healing and preventing irritation. It also includes fruit-derived antioxidants that smooth and protect the skin while boosting resilience. Plus, licorice root evens out the skin tone, fading discolorations and scars from previous shaving mishaps.

Try this rich lathering formula for an efficient, quick and refreshing shave. Enjoy it with the brand’s full range of grooming products, including an exfoliating scrub and healing balm. 

[$8.99; beebald.com

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Copperwell_021722_300x490
More from Style