The Best Shaving Creams for Sensitive Skin in 2022

6. ACQUA DI PARMA | Barbiere Soft Shaving Cream

Treat yourself to a sensual shaving experience with this rich shaving cream from iconic luxury brand Acqua di Parma. The creamy formula provides a close, smooth shave with active natural ingredients that prevent razor burn while nourishing and softening the skin.

The blend of effective ingredients includes pomegranate and lemon peel oils that deliver anti-aging, restorative benefits to keep your skin in top shape. Basil extract soothes and calms, while hyaluronic acid hydrates and lubricates for optimal razor glide. It is pleasantly scented with the brand’s signature Colonia fragrance, a refreshing blend of citrus and floral notes.

This potent formula is available in a convenient 75 ml travel size, so you can enjoy a quick, smooth shave on the go.

[$57; nordstrom.com]

