The Best Shaving Creams for Sensitive Skin in 2022

7. MARLOWE | No. 141 Shave Cream

Next, check out this top-rated shave cream from premium men’s skincare brand Marlowe. The soothing formula fortifies and conditions as you shave, forming a protective layer over the skin for an effortless razor glide.

Made with clean, natural ingredients, this silky lathering formula has a hydrating base of shea butter and coconut oil that delivers residue-free moisture and protection, preventing bumps and cuts. It also features the brand’s proprietary blend of algae extracts, green tea and willow bark, which soothes irritation and lightly exfoliates to prevent ingrown hairs.

This simple, effective razor-burn antidote has a refreshing botanical fragrance of spicy wood with hints of citrus and aloe. A small amount of this craft product goes a long way, forming a featherlight foam that will leave your skin smooth and energized.

[$13.99; marloweskin.com]

