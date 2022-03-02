The Best Shaving Creams for Sensitive Skin in 2022

8. BEVEL | Shave System Shave Cream Get it

Bevel is an award-winning men’s grooming brand whose products are specially designed for sensitive skin. Their dermatologist-recommended shave cream has garnered rave reviews and countless loyal customers. The silky, rich lather is made with a potent blend of all-natural ingredients that deliver targeted moisture and protection while lifting the hairs for a seamless razor glide.

Skin-rejuvenating aloe vera forms the base of this formula, while shea butter and coconut extract soften and nourish the skin. Plus, extracts of witch hazel and comfrey purify and tone while soothing inflammation. White and green tea provide an energizing boost of antioxidants, increasing firmness and resilience.

After one shave with this nontoxic and highly effective cream, you will experience the benefits. Smooth and nourish the skin as you get your closest shave ever with this multi-active option.

[$8.49; amazon.com]

