The Best Shaving Creams for Sensitive Skin in 2022

9. THE ART OF SHAVING | Shaving Cream

Elevate your grooming ritual with this rich, hydrating cream from The Art of Shaving, a leading brand for innovative, top-quality shaving essentials. This craft shaving cream forms a luxurious protective lather that softens the beard for a seamless shave while shielding the skin from irritation.

The moisture-rich formula uses clean and clinically tested ingredients that are safe for sensitive skin. This cream’s glycerin and coconut oil blend delivers ideal lubrication for the closest shave possible. Plus, sandalwood essential oil adds a rejuvenating, masculine aroma, and nourishes the skin with protective antioxidants.

When it comes to men’s grooming needs, The Art of Shaving has you covered. This gentle yet effective shave cream is also available in a travel-sized tube for your convenience.

[$28; amazon.com]

