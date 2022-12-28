Style

Best Shirt Jackets to Master the Seasons

Two men wearing shirt jackets leaning against a wall outside.
Shirt jackets let you adjust to always-fluctuating conditions. Wear ’em as an outerlayer in the shoulder season or sandwich them between a coat or puffy when temps plummet. They’re essential to a cool-weather arsenal.

A shirt jacket, if you don’t already know, is exactly what it sounds like: a combo between a button-down shirt, flannel, and jacket. It looks like a normal flannel shirt but is usually beefier in construction. They sometimes have lower side pockets for your hands, oversized chest pockets, a button-up front and cuffs, and offer more warmth and structure than a standard shirt.

Available in a variety of materials—from wool, cotton, denim, and synthetics—shirt jackets match your cold-weather needs. We’ve collected some of the best shirt jackets to help navigate the changing winter climate.

Man wearing a gray plaid shirt jacket on an off-white background.
1. Good Man Brand Stadium Shirt Jacket

This slim-fit, brushed flannel shirt jacket is part of quarterback Russell Wilson’s new apparel company, Good Man Brand. Even though it’s closer to a regular flannel, it still has a boxier construction and two large chest pockets to set it apart from your normal button-down. The super-soft shirt jacket comes in eight colorful plaids and boasts some eco bona-fides: The cotton used to make the garment comes from members of the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a global organization dedicated to sustainable growing practices and protecting cotton-growing communities and the environment.

[$148; thehouseoflrc.com]

