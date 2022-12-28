Shirt jackets let you adjust to always-fluctuating conditions. Wear ’em as an outerlayer in the shoulder season or sandwich them between a coat or puffy when temps plummet. They’re essential to a cool-weather arsenal.

A shirt jacket, if you don’t already know, is exactly what it sounds like: a combo between a button-down shirt, flannel, and jacket. It looks like a normal flannel shirt but is usually beefier in construction. They sometimes have lower side pockets for your hands, oversized chest pockets, a button-up front and cuffs, and offer more warmth and structure than a standard shirt.

Available in a variety of materials—from wool, cotton, denim, and synthetics—shirt jackets match your cold-weather needs. We’ve collected some of the best shirt jackets to help navigate the changing winter climate.

Best Shirt Jackets to Master the Changing Seasons

1. Good Man Brand Stadium Shirt Jacket

This slim-fit, brushed flannel shirt jacket is part of quarterback Russell Wilson’s new apparel company, Good Man Brand. Even though it’s closer to a regular flannel, it still has a boxier construction and two large chest pockets to set it apart from your normal button-down. The super-soft shirt jacket comes in eight colorful plaids and boasts some eco bona-fides: The cotton used to make the garment comes from members of the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a global organization dedicated to sustainable growing practices and protecting cotton-growing communities and the environment.

[$148; thehouseoflrc.com]

