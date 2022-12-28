2. Myles Reversible Insulated Shirt Jacket Get it

This modern interpretation of the shirt jacket mixes a water-resistant, stretchy nylon shell with recycled polyester insulation that cuts a stylish silhouette. It’s reversible, so you can show off the more outdoorsy trapezoidal stitching on one side, or turn it inside-out to present a cleaner look with no stitching lines and a single front chest pocket. There are two hand pockets on each side—open for the smooth side, zippered for the stitched. Best of all for travel, it packs down into its own pocket, and won’t hold wrinkles, always looking fresh and new.

[$188; mylesapparel.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!