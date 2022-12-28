3. Taylor Stitch Western Shirt Jacket Get it

This western-style shirt jacket is a little bulkier than most and can serve as outerwear in a pinch, but still works as an inner layer. (We suggest donning a big wool blanket coat to keep the Yellowstone vibe going). It’s crafted from 100-percent organic cotton denim and insulated with a warm, polyester sherpa lining. It boasts neat touches like slanted chest pockets with off-set buttons and YKK snaps throughout, including two on each cuff.

[$188; taylorstitch.com]

