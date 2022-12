4. Sitka Canyon Shirt Jacket Get it

Thin and lightweight, this cool-weather staple’s stretchy shell is made with a nylon and elastane blend lined with synthetic PrimaLoft active insulation for warmth and breathability. All the pockets, one on the chest and two on the side, are zippered for securing essentials, and the front placket has low-profile snap buttons.

[$229; sitkagear.com]

