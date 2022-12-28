5. Kitsbow Icon Denim Shirt Get it

Kitsbow’s original Icon wool flannel shirt is a legend among outdoor adventurers for its versatility, warmth, and attention to detail. It boasts vented gussets on the back and abrasion-resistant nylon at high-chafe spots. The new denim version has a relaxed athletic fit that’s flattering and made of four-way stretch twill with a blend of fibers that make it tough yet flexible. The two chest pockets, along with the front and cuffs, use strong, easy-to-use plastic snaps.

[$249; kitsbow.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!