6. Outerknown Draper Wool Shirt Jacket

The heavyweight look and feel of this shirt jacket will make you warm and fuzzy, and so will its eco-conscious bonafides: The soft-wearing recycled wool is sourced from a zero-waste mill network and blended with a recycled synthetic polymer made from old fishing nets and carpets. It’s double faced (with a contrasting color inside), features two chest-flap pockets, two hidden hand pockets with openings that follow the side seams, and faux horn buttons.

[$298; outerknown.com]

