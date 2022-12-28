7. Billy Reid Theo Shirt Jacket Get it

Billy Reid’s handsome plaid shirt jacket looks just as good on urban streets as it does splitting wood next to a cabin in the woods. The outer shell is made from a wool-polyester-nylon blend for durability and warmth, while the lining is filled with an airy, 100-percent recycled polyester insulation. Thoughtful detailing includes brass snaps with an antique finish along the front and cuffs, a leather loop for hanging, plus two chest pockets and two lower side pockets.

[$448; billyreid.com]

