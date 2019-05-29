The 9 Best Shoes for Guys With Sweaty Feet

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Are you plagued by sweaty feet? Don’t feel bad; a lot of guys have the same issue. The most important thing you can do to combat the problem is to get yourself some breathable shoes that give you the ventilation you need. Here are nine of the most comfortable, breathable shoes for guys with sweaty feet.

From training shoes that let you work out in comfort to casual summer slip-ons, there’s something for every guy here. We’ve even got shoes that allow you to dress up without encasing your feet in a cocoon of hot leather. If you’re looking for comfortable summer street hikers with the versatility to let you tackle the trails, we’ve got those, too.

There are great running shoes from Brooks and Under Armour, fantastic workout shoes from Nike, and comfortable, classic slip-ons from Vans. There are sharp versatile shoes from Forsake and OluKai, and the hottest shoe on the market from Allbirds. There’s even a funky sandal/slip-on hybrid from Men’s Journal footwear favorite Sanuk, at a price that’s certain to turn heads.

So take a look. The hot weather is here, and there’s no need to hide your feet in leather all summer long.