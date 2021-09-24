Fellas, it’s time for a new suit. Or three. If you’re looking forward to kicking the sweats off for a nice pair of slacks and bringing our lapel button game to the next level, fire up your favorite internet browser, because there are some killer sites where you can buy suits online.

Buying suits online can be a real pain when it comes to sizing, finding fashionable styles, and return policies. Thankfully, these websites make online shopping for suits simple, and dare we say fun. Read on for our top picks.

1. Paul Stuart

A brand you likely know and trust now offers online suit shopping, complete with virtual made-to-measure tailoring to ensure there are no unfortunate sizing surprises when your suit arrives. Here, bespoke suits are available in short, regular, and tall.

[from $2,295; paulstuart.com]

2. Peter Manning NYC

If you’re 5’10” or under, Peter Manning NYC is for you. The brand provides tailored clothing with a free shipping and returns policy. Boasting handsome details on all its clothing, choose from unstructured jackets, blazers, formal jackets, and a tightly curated collection of dress pants.

[from $600; petermanningnyc.com]

3. Proper Cloth

This tech-forward brand lets you customize your sizing, choose from a large array of fabrics, and fully personalize design details like the buttons, pants hem style, jacket interior lining, pants pocket style, lapel, and more. We particularly like its Smart Size Quiz, which saves you the trouble of measuring yourself. If for some reason your suit doesn’t hit you in all the right spots, fit specialists will take care of the issue (thanks to the brand’s Perfect Guarantee). The company even offers a free remake for your first suit should the need arise.

[from $675; propercloth.com]

4. Perfect Tux

Looking for something for a black tie affair? Head to Perfect Tux’s digital storefront, and you’ll encounter no shortage of colors and styles to choose from for your big night. When you order, the size widget uses an advanced machine learning algorithm incorporating size data from some 20,000 customers along with other industry data, to ensure your selection fits like a glove. Shop tuxedos, three-piece suits, and regular suits.

[from $170; perfecttux.com]

5. xSuit

If you’ve spent the past 18 months not ironing (or, ahem, washing) clothes, getting back to getting formally dressed can be a bit of a shock. Thankfully, the new xSuit 3.0 can be worn for weeks thanks to its odor-, stain-, and wrinkle-resistant properties. This recently launched make has been dubbed “the world’s most comfortable suit.” With its eight-way stretch Infinite Flex Fabric, we’re willing to bet you’ll quickly see why it earned that accolade. Another great selling point? It’s machine-washable.

[From $445; xsuit.com]

6. New Era Factory Outlet, Inc.

On a budget? Peruse suits starting at $40 for closeouts and most suits clocking in at only $79. New Era Factory Outlet’s been making men’s suits, tuxedos, and formal wear since 1980. There’s a wide range of sizes, and they stock plenty of colors, too.

[from $40; newdresssuits.com]

7. Bugatchi

Okay, so maybe you’re not quite ready to put on dress pants and a tie quite yet. If you’re still enjoying Zoom life for work or have started a hybrid model, make an impression on video calls with this flattering blazer ($500). It’s available with two or three patch pockets and comes in multiple colors and fabrics. Should you decide to upgrade your look head to toe, these solid single-pleat chino pants ($179) are hard to beat.

[from $500; bugatchi.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!