When it comes to your wardrobe, there’s nothing more classic than a T-shirt. But ask any stylist and they’ll agree: The humble tee is the foundation for effortless style. While there are no shortage of options available, it’s a good idea to focus your search around slim-fit T-shirts—they’ll deliver the most flattering shape and they work well in a variety of outfits.

“A slimmer-fit shirt makes your body look better, plain and simple,” says image consultant and personal stylist Patrick Kenger.

How to Choose the Best Slim-Fit T-Shirt

Wondering what to look for? Opt for 100-percent cotton tees, which are generally soft, comfortable, and breathable. The sleeves should lightly hug your arms and hit at mid-bicep, and the hem should fall around your pockets, Kenger says. It’s also important to load up on neutrals (white, gray, and navy blue). That way, you can wear your shirts in many different outfits—from layering them under a bomber jacket to pairing them with a suit and sneakers.

Below, you’ll find top options from brands like Uniqlo, Todd Snyder, and more, all across a range of price points and styles. Grab your favorites, and you’ll have your summer style solved.

Here are a few of the best men’s slim-fit tees to consider.

