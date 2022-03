5. Sunspel Riviera T-Shirt Get It

British label Sunspel uses long-staple cotton for its uber-comfy tees; the hand-selected material has been combed and double-twisted for extra softness. With a thin collar and sleeves that fall mid-length on the bicep, this shirt is a stellar base for layering with a sweatshirt or denim jacket.

[$90; sunspel.com]

