Alex Mill Slim-Fit Slub Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt Get It

Because of the way it’s manufactured, slub cotton has many tiny lumps, and they create a subtle texture that feels light and soft against the skin. When dyed, the fabric also develops a slightly heathered look that works great with washed-out pastel colorways, like these shirts have.

[$45; mrporter.com]

