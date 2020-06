Bonobos Soft Everyday Tee Get It

A favorite of Los Angeles-based stylist Lisa Cameron, this Bonobos tee is made from 100-percent cotton for a soft, comfortable feel. Plus, it’s available as a V-neck or crew neck, in standard or short lengths, and with or without a front pocket, so you can order it exactly how you like.

[$25; bonobos.com]

