J. Crew Slim Broken-In Pocket Crewneck T-Shirt Get It

First introduced in 2004, the Broken-In T-Shirt has been in the J. Crew lineup for a long time, and it’s still a perennial favorite. It’s dyed twice and washed for exceptional softness and a slightly faded color, which gives the shirt a unique vintage look.

[$35; jcrew.com]

