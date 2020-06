Mack Weldon Silver V-Neck T-Shirt Get It

Hate doing laundry? This one’s for you. This slim-fit v-neck (it’s also available in a crew neck version) is made from a blend of premium Supima cotton and Silver XT2 antimicrobial fabric, so it’ll stay fresh through days of repeated wear.

[$42; mackweldon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!