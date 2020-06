Softwear Men’s T-Shirt Get It

This shirt from Softwear opts for a modal/spandex blend. In other words: It’s soft as hell. The fabric has excellent resistance against pilling and color fading, so this shirt will continue looking great no matter how many times you wear it. Bonus: It’s great as a stylish workout shirt.

[$42; wearsoftwear.com]

